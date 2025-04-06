Martinsburg Marlins

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Martinsburg Marlins

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Team Blanket & Towel Fundraiser

Team Blanket item
Team Blanket
$25
Snag yourself a soft, cozy spirited custom blankets that will be perfect to use at swim meets, local sports game, stadium, school, to use at home or even as a unique gift! 50"x60" Large 100% polyester soft minky plush
Team Towel item
Team Towel
$25
Support and sport your summer swim days with team towels. Snag one for practice, back yard swim and/or beach time! 30" x 60” towels Absorbent & Fast Drying 100% Cotton Terry Back 100% Poly Velour Front
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