Team Blanket & Towel Fundraiser

Snag yourself a soft, cozy spirited custom blankets that will be perfect to use at swim meets, local sports game, stadium, school, to use at home or even as a unique gift!
50"x60" Large
100% polyester soft minky plush
Snag yourself a soft, cozy spirited custom blankets that will be perfect to use at swim meets, local sports game, stadium, school, to use at home or even as a unique gift!
50"x60" Large
100% polyester soft minky plush
Team Towel
$25
Support and sport your summer swim days with team towels. Snag one for practice, back yard swim and/or beach time!
30" x 60” towels
Absorbent & Fast Drying
100% Cotton Terry Back
100% Poly Velour Front
Support and sport your summer swim days with team towels. Snag one for practice, back yard swim and/or beach time!
30" x 60” towels
Absorbent & Fast Drying
100% Cotton Terry Back
100% Poly Velour Front
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