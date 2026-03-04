Team BLUFOR Adaptive Sports Programs

Terms: No employer/employee relationship is established or implied with this sponsorship agreement. The Organizer has no liability or responsibility to the Sponsor beyond the scope of this agreement.​ The Sponsor grants the Organizer the right to use their intellectual property in promoting the event, including logos and other brand trademarks. If the nature of the Sponsorship must be changed for any reason, * the Organizer agrees to notify the Sponsor in writing at the latest 1 week prior to the event so that the Organizer may find another suitable Sponsor.The Sponsorship is not transferable for any reason. Anything not expressly addressed in this Sponsor agreement’s terms shall be governed by the contract laws of Florida.

By registering as a vendor for this event, you acknowledge and agree that you are participating voluntarily and are responsible for your own booth, products, services, and materials. Vendors agree to comply with all event guidelines and applicable laws and regulations.

The organization, its volunteers, and event partners are not responsible for any loss, damage, or liability related to vendor participation, including but not limited to products sold, services provided, or property brought to the event.

By completing this registration, you agree to release and hold harmless the organization, its staff, volunteers, and partners from any claims arising from your participation as a vendor.