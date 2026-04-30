Team CMSD Inc's Annual 50/50 Raffle 2026

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About this raffle
Want a chance to win big and help out our Team CMSD dancers? How about snagging a ticket for our 50/50 raffle?
This ticket is for those who like to win but also love a good deal! Buy 3 tickets for the price of 2! More chances to win and your helping our Team CMSD dancers!
This is a deal you can't miss out on! 10 chances to win our huge 50/50 raffle! Help out your odds and help out our dancers on Team CMSD!
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