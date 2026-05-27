Hosted by

Team Cmsd Inc

About this event

Sales closed

Team CMSD Inc's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

4115 Burns Rd, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410, USA

Golf Experience- The Loxahatchee Club item
Golf Experience- The Loxahatchee Club
$1,000

Starting bid

18 hole round golf for four with carts at the prestigious Loxahatchee Club. Est. Value $1,680

Golf Experience- The Admirals Cove item
Golf Experience- The Admirals Cove
$200

Starting bid

1 round of Golf for four on the 18 hole East golf course, Est Value- $1,200

CMTV Themed Basket item
CMTV Themed Basket
$50

Starting bid

Crosley X Wicked Glinda's edition pink cruiser plus turntable, $25 gift card to Rust and Wax Record Shop and $300 gift certificate to Kennedy Space Center. Est Value- $455

Cardinals Swag/Collectables item
Cardinals Swag/Collectables
$50

Starting bid

Ultimate Cardinals Baseball Fan Swag and Collectables. Featuring an MLB authenticated signed baseball by Alec Burleson, (#41), a baseball Bogg Bag, player bobble head and an assortment of Cardinals swag. Est. Value- $350

Boating Experience item
Boating Experience
$50

Starting bid

$300 Gift certificate to Blue Water Power Boat Rentals and $100 gift certificate to Publix. Grab a pub sub and head down to the new Riviera Beach Marina for a day of boating. Est. Value- $400

Golf Experience- The Golf Club of Jupiter item
Golf Experience- The Golf Club of Jupiter
$50

Starting bid

One round of golf for four guests at The Golf Club of Jupiter, cart included. Est Value- $400

Luxury Suite at Roger Dean Stadium item
Luxury Suite at Roger Dean Stadium
$50

Starting bid

A Luxury Suite for up to 20 guests for a Florida State League game in the 2026 season. Est. Value $500

Season's Study Quilt item
Season's Study Quilt
$200

Starting bid

Hand Made Quilt depicting all four seasons. A true heirloom piece that you will treasure for years to come. Beautifully crafted by Paula Hart, grandmother of Team CMSD member, Susie Johnsen. Est. Value $1,000 in materials- Priceless in reality.

Gear up and Get Dancing in 2026/27 Season item
Gear up and Get Dancing in 2026/27 Season
$50

Starting bid

Get ready for the 2026/27 dance season with a gift card for $800 to Char-Mar School of Dance and a gift card for $100 to Tulle Dance and Fitness. Est. Value- $900

Wine Class for 20 item
Wine Class for 20
$50

Starting bid

Total Wine & More hosts a 2 hour classroom event exploring and sampling delicious pours. Perfect for parties, team events and special occasions. Choose your class and prepare your 20 person guest list and they take care of the rest. Est. Value- $600

Napa Valley Wine Lot- Far Niente, Stags Leap Twelve Falls item
Napa Valley Wine Lot- Far Niente, Stags Leap Twelve Falls
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy two exceptional Napa Valley red wines from world-renowned producers. 2022 Far Niente, Cabernet Sauvignon and 2022 Stags Leap Twelve Falls, Red Wine. Est. Value $400

Napa Valley Wine Lot- Clos Du Val, Nickel & Nickel, Pruett item
Napa Valley Wine Lot- Clos Du Val, Nickel & Nickel, Pruett
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy three exceptional Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignons from world-renowned producers. 2023 Clos Du Val, Estate Cabernet Sauvignon, 2023 Nickel & Nickel, Beatty Ranch and 2022 Pruett, Five Star Reserve. Est. Value $435

Napa Valley Wine- 2023 Far Niente, Cabernet Sauvignon item
Napa Valley Wine- 2023 Far Niente, Cabernet Sauvignon
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy an exceptional Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon from one of the valley's most iconic and acclaimed wineries. 2023 Far Niente, Cabernet Sauvignon. Est. Value $300

Blue Ridge Cabin Stay item
Blue Ridge Cabin Stay
$200

Starting bid

Enjoy 4 days and 3 nights in Eagle View Lodge, Ellijay, GA. Explore the Blue Ridge Mountains, ride the train, visit vineyards and relax. Valid June-October 2026 and February-June 2027. Est Value $1,300

Self Care Collection item
Self Care Collection
$50

Starting bid

Pamper yourself with a $150 certificate for a facial and $100 certificate for laser treatment at Medbar Esthetics. Then go home to relax with an ultra soft blanket, insulated bottle, flower stem glasses, handcrafted journals and a Nicole Miller ultimate spa collection set. Est. Value $450

Post Beach Skin and Hair Care item
Post Beach Skin and Hair Care
$50

Starting bid

After soaking up the sun replenish your body and hair with this beautifully curated basket. It features Hydrology hair care, Sol De Janeiro body butter, Ciroa body scrub, Miami Mami body creams, Philosophy shower gel, 2-Slather Topicals smoothing bars, a bamboo hair brush, claw clips and 2 plush bath towels. Est. Value $350

"Glow From The Outside In" Beauty Experience by Suri Noreen item
"Glow From The Outside In" Beauty Experience by Suri Noreen
$50

Starting bid

Indulge in a premium self care package that includes 3 Blow outs, two stem cell treatments and two mulberry silk pillow cases. Est Value $500

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!