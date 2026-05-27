Team CMSD Inc's Silent Auction

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Starting bid
18 hole round golf for four with carts at the prestigious Loxahatchee Club. Est. Value $1,680
Starting bid
1 round of Golf for four on the 18 hole East golf course, Est Value- $1,200
Starting bid
Crosley X Wicked Glinda's edition pink cruiser plus turntable, $25 gift card to Rust and Wax Record Shop and $300 gift certificate to Kennedy Space Center. Est Value- $455
Starting bid
Ultimate Cardinals Baseball Fan Swag and Collectables. Featuring an MLB authenticated signed baseball by Alec Burleson, (#41), a baseball Bogg Bag, player bobble head and an assortment of Cardinals swag. Est. Value- $350
Starting bid
$300 Gift certificate to Blue Water Power Boat Rentals and $100 gift certificate to Publix. Grab a pub sub and head down to the new Riviera Beach Marina for a day of boating. Est. Value- $400
Starting bid
One round of golf for four guests at The Golf Club of Jupiter, cart included. Est Value- $400
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A Luxury Suite for up to 20 guests for a Florida State League game in the 2026 season. Est. Value $500
Starting bid
Hand Made Quilt depicting all four seasons. A true heirloom piece that you will treasure for years to come. Beautifully crafted by Paula Hart, grandmother of Team CMSD member, Susie Johnsen. Est. Value $1,000 in materials- Priceless in reality.
Starting bid
Get ready for the 2026/27 dance season with a gift card for $800 to Char-Mar School of Dance and a gift card for $100 to Tulle Dance and Fitness. Est. Value- $900
Starting bid
Total Wine & More hosts a 2 hour classroom event exploring and sampling delicious pours. Perfect for parties, team events and special occasions. Choose your class and prepare your 20 person guest list and they take care of the rest. Est. Value- $600
Starting bid
Enjoy two exceptional Napa Valley red wines from world-renowned producers. 2022 Far Niente, Cabernet Sauvignon and 2022 Stags Leap Twelve Falls, Red Wine. Est. Value $400
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Enjoy three exceptional Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignons from world-renowned producers. 2023 Clos Du Val, Estate Cabernet Sauvignon, 2023 Nickel & Nickel, Beatty Ranch and 2022 Pruett, Five Star Reserve. Est. Value $435
Starting bid
Enjoy an exceptional Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon from one of the valley's most iconic and acclaimed wineries. 2023 Far Niente, Cabernet Sauvignon. Est. Value $300
Starting bid
Enjoy 4 days and 3 nights in Eagle View Lodge, Ellijay, GA. Explore the Blue Ridge Mountains, ride the train, visit vineyards and relax. Valid June-October 2026 and February-June 2027. Est Value $1,300
Starting bid
Pamper yourself with a $150 certificate for a facial and $100 certificate for laser treatment at Medbar Esthetics. Then go home to relax with an ultra soft blanket, insulated bottle, flower stem glasses, handcrafted journals and a Nicole Miller ultimate spa collection set. Est. Value $450
Starting bid
After soaking up the sun replenish your body and hair with this beautifully curated basket. It features Hydrology hair care, Sol De Janeiro body butter, Ciroa body scrub, Miami Mami body creams, Philosophy shower gel, 2-Slather Topicals smoothing bars, a bamboo hair brush, claw clips and 2 plush bath towels. Est. Value $350
Starting bid
Indulge in a premium self care package that includes 3 Blow outs, two stem cell treatments and two mulberry silk pillow cases. Est Value $500
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