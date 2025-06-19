TEAM Conference Sponsorship: Cultivating Voices, Inspiring Growth
Platinum Sponsor - $5,000
$5,000
Maximum Visibility During Conference: Recognized for providing lunch and drinks during registration and before introduction of keynote speaker.
Digital Spotlight: Featured logo and link on our website.
Social Buzz: Promotion across our social media channels.
Verbal Ovation: Acknowledgment during the conference.
On-Site Visibility: Name/logo displayed on conference banner, conference packet, and schedule of the day.
Year-Round Applause: Recognition in our annual letter.
Maximum Visibility During Conference: Recognized for providing lunch and drinks during registration and before introduction of keynote speaker.
Digital Spotlight: Featured logo and link on our website.
Social Buzz: Promotion across our social media channels.
Verbal Ovation: Acknowledgment during the conference.
On-Site Visibility: Name/logo displayed on conference banner, conference packet, and schedule of the day.
Year-Round Applause: Recognition in our annual letter.
Gold Sponsor - $3,000
$3,000
Premier Visibility During Conference: Recognized for providing light snacks and refreshments during registration and at the snack/refreshment table(s).
Digital Spotlight: Featured logo and link on our website.
Social Buzz: Promotion across our social media channels.
Verbal Ovation: Acknowledgment during the conference.
On-Site Visibility: Name/logo displayed on conference banner, conference packet, and schedule of the day.
Year-Round Applause: Recognition in our annual letter.
Premier Visibility During Conference: Recognized for providing light snacks and refreshments during registration and at the snack/refreshment table(s).
Digital Spotlight: Featured logo and link on our website.
Social Buzz: Promotion across our social media channels.
Verbal Ovation: Acknowledgment during the conference.
On-Site Visibility: Name/logo displayed on conference banner, conference packet, and schedule of the day.
Year-Round Applause: Recognition in our annual letter.
Silver Sponsor - $2,000
$2,000
Social Buzz: Promotion across our social media channels.
Verbal Ovation: Acknowledgment during the conference.
On-Site Visibility: Name/logo displayed on conference banner, conference packet, and schedule of the day.
Year-Round Applause: Recognition in our annual letter.
Social Buzz: Promotion across our social media channels.
Verbal Ovation: Acknowledgment during the conference.
On-Site Visibility: Name/logo displayed on conference banner, conference packet, and schedule of the day.
Year-Round Applause: Recognition in our annual letter.
Bronze Sponsor - $1,000
$1,000
Verbal Ovation: Acknowledgment during the conference.
On-Site Visibility: Name /logo displayed on conference banner, conference packet, and schedule of the day.
Year-Round Applause: Recognition in our annual letter.
Verbal Ovation: Acknowledgment during the conference.
On-Site Visibility: Name /logo displayed on conference banner, conference packet, and schedule of the day.
Year-Round Applause: Recognition in our annual letter.