General admission (21+, limited quantity- SOLD OUT!)
$25
Ticket includes food, entertainment, non-alcoholic drinks. It is CASH BAR, so please bring cash for drinks.. All drink tips will be donated to the family.
Angel Ticket- can’t make it but want to donate
$10
If you can’t make it but still want to buy an angel ticket to support the cause.
Optional- Raffle Basket Donation sold out)
Free
Put together a family basket donation of your choice or if you know a local business who would like to donate. Can be dropped off prior to the event at 107 Ponds View Ct on 1/22 bw 5-9. Lottery Scratch off basket, Date Night raffle (restaurant or movie gift cards), Local Mullica Hill Raffle (local restaurants, spa, salon, local shops, winery, Brewery), Golf Basket (golf gear or greens fees), Philly Sports Basket (sports gear, game tix), Family Night Out (escape room, bowling, dinner, Dave and Busters, at movie basket)
Optional- Raffle Basket- Cash Donation
$25
Don’t have the time to put together a basket but would like to donate towards a raffle basket. No worries, our team can do the basket building for you!
Optional-Liquor or 6 pack Donation for raffle
Free
All booze donations will be put towards our fundraising raffles and booze wagon raffle!!!
Optional- Bottle of Wine- Donation for Raffle
Free
All donated wine bottles will be used for event fundraising games and raffles.
Optional (use link below) VOC Team Dan Support Squad T-Shirt
Free
TO ORDER SHIRT click more and go to LINK BELOW- Order by 1/19 and we will have your shirt available on the night of the event. https://shopthecornerpress.com/products/ols/categories/voc-team-dan-67a0a6
Optional- Business Event Sponsor- Helping Dan Kick Cancer
$250
If you are a local business and want to help support a great cause by sponsoring the event. Sponsorship includes; logo displayed on signage at event, multiple business recognition shout outs at event
