Team DC's Gear Shop

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Pride Jersey from 2025 Nats Night Out
Pride Jersey from 2025 Nats Night Out
Front of shirt has Freedom to Play, Freedom to Compete, and Freedom to Be (Blank) with a space to write in whatever you want. Back has Team DC logo.
Front of shirt has Freedom to Play, Freedom to Compete, and Freedom to Be (Blank) with a space to write in whatever you want. Back has Team DC logo.
Front of shirt has Freedom to Play, Freedom to Compete, and Freedom to Be (Blank) with a space to write in whatever you want. Back has Team DC logo.
Front of shirt has Freedom to Play, Freedom to Compete, and Freedom to Be (Blank) with a space to write in whatever you want. Back has Team DC logo.
Front of shirt has Freedom to Play, Freedom to Compete, and Freedom to Be (Blank) with a space to write in whatever you want. Back has Team DC logo.
Cost for postage and packaging
$
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