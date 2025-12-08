Team DC

Offered by

Team DC

About this shop

Team DC's Gear Shop

Nats Pride Jersey (LARGE) item
Nats Pride Jersey (LARGE)
$10

Pride Jersey from 2025 Nats Night Out

Nats Pride Jersey (X-LARGE) item
Nats Pride Jersey (X-LARGE)
$10

Pride Jersey from 2025 Nats Night Out

Freedom To... WORLD PRIDE (S) item
Freedom To... WORLD PRIDE (S) item
Freedom To... WORLD PRIDE (S)
$5

Front of shirt has Freedom to Play, Freedom to Compete, and Freedom to Be (Blank) with a space to write in whatever you want. Back has Team DC logo.

Freedom To... WORLD PRIDE (M) item
Freedom To... WORLD PRIDE (M) item
Freedom To... WORLD PRIDE (M)
$5

Front of shirt has Freedom to Play, Freedom to Compete, and Freedom to Be (Blank) with a space to write in whatever you want. Back has Team DC logo.

Freedom To... WORLD PRIDE (L) item
Freedom To... WORLD PRIDE (L) item
Freedom To... WORLD PRIDE (L)
$5

Front of shirt has Freedom to Play, Freedom to Compete, and Freedom to Be (Blank) with a space to write in whatever you want. Back has Team DC logo.

Freedom To... WORLD PRIDE (XL) item
Freedom To... WORLD PRIDE (XL) item
Freedom To... WORLD PRIDE (XL)
$5

Front of shirt has Freedom to Play, Freedom to Compete, and Freedom to Be (Blank) with a space to write in whatever you want. Back has Team DC logo.

Freedom To... WORLD PRIDE (2XL) item
Freedom To... WORLD PRIDE (2XL) item
Freedom To... WORLD PRIDE (2XL)
$5

Front of shirt has Freedom to Play, Freedom to Compete, and Freedom to Be (Blank) with a space to write in whatever you want. Back has Team DC logo.

SHIPPING & HANDLING
$12

Cost for postage and packaging

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