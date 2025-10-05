Team DeMasi - The Great Meadowbrook Race

Grant Ms. DeMasi cheerios and a water break to enjoy during the race.
You’ve just provided Ms. DeMasi with 1 bottle of water and a piece of fruit — a true act of kindness (and survival).
We can’t have her cramping halfway through the race…
It’s a plane! It’s a train! No… it’s Ms. DeMasi on a Scooter! Ms. DeMasi can zoom forward for 50 seconds.
Ms. DeMasi needs a lift! No problem — just hail a MUber (Meadowbrook Uber)!
Your racer hops in, buckles up, and zooms 100 seconds closer to the finish line .
When the going gets tough, Ms. DeMasi calls in backup! She can tag in any Meadowbrook alum to race in her place for 250 seconds of pure community-powered chaos. Once a Hawk, always a Hawk.
Mrs. DeMasi can FaceTime with any member of her family to receive words of encouragement, love, and a healthy dose of classic motivation. 💛📞
Because when the DeMasi family is in your corner, victory’s only a call away. 🌟
Mr. Pierce has been hit with the Skip and a Hop Challenge — he must skip or hop for 5 seconds before continuing the race!
Bonus twist: The 5th graders don’t believe he can actually do it… so he’ll need to FaceTime them as proof!
Mr. Pierce must sit on a bench for 25 seconds and practice math facts… as Batman.
(Yes, full voice (and mask) required. And yes, 3rd grade insists on photo evidence!)
Mr. Pierce must stop mid-race to deliver a dramatic 50 second speech, thanking the Red Team and Gray teams for their incredible sportsmanship during red/gray soccer, and of course, the Meadowbrook community for believing in him as a referee.
Bonus points for fake tears and an imaginary trophy.
Mr. Pierce must read one chapter of Letters from Rifka and then write a 100-word essay explaining why 4th grade is the best grade ever.
The 4th graders will be grading it themselves — and rumor has it, they’re tough critics. 😬
Mr. Pierce is dressing as the Hawk for the next 250 seconds — bonus points for sound effects.
Mr. Pierce must head to the nearest pretzel factory and cross the finish line with pretzels for the entire school!
Kindergarten gets first dibs — while they’re still warm!
Mr. Pierce's race doesn't end today because we’ve heard there might be a long line for the dunk tank at Fall Festival…
Better secure your spot early!
Mr. Pierce must set up a tent and spend the night camping in the gym to make sure he doesn't lose his spot in line.
Every great racer knows — it’s not just about speed, it’s about experience.
In the weeks leading up to The Great Meadowbrook Race, you can grant Ms. DeMasi XP Points (that’s “Experience Points,” for our non-gamers ) to help her inch a little closer to the finish line.
Every $1 donated = 1 XP Point, giving Ms. DeMasi the advantage of a well-earned head start — which, let’s be honest, she doesn't need!
