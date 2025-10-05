Team DeMasi - The Great Meadowbrook Race

Snack Break item
Snack Break item
Snack Break
$5

Grant Ms. DeMasi cheerios and a water break to enjoy during the race.

Don't Forget To Hydrate item
Don't Forget To Hydrate item
Don't Forget To Hydrate
$25

You’ve just provided Ms. DeMasi with 1 bottle of water and a piece of fruit — a true act of kindness (and survival).


We can’t have her cramping halfway through the race…

Power Scooter Sprint item
Power Scooter Sprint item
Power Scooter Sprint
$50

It’s a plane! It’s a train! No… it’s Ms. DeMasi on a Scooter! Ms. DeMasi can zoom forward for 50 seconds.

I Need A Lift! item
I Need A Lift! item
I Need A Lift!
$100

Ms. DeMasi needs a lift! No problem — just hail a MUber (Meadowbrook Uber)!


Your racer hops in, buckles up, and zooms 100 seconds closer to the finish line .

Alumni Assist item
Alumni Assist item
Alumni Assist
$250

When the going gets tough, Ms. DeMasi calls in backup! She can tag in any Meadowbrook alum to race in her place for 250 seconds of pure community-powered chaos. Once a Hawk, always a Hawk.

Ms. DeMasi Needs A Cheer Squad item
Ms. DeMasi Needs A Cheer Squad item
Ms. DeMasi Needs A Cheer Squad
$1,919

Mrs. DeMasi can FaceTime with any member of her family to receive words of encouragement, love, and a healthy dose of classic motivation. 💛📞


Because when the DeMasi family is in your corner, victory’s only a call away. 🌟

Skip and a Hop item
Skip and a Hop item
Skip and a Hop
$5

Mr. Pierce has been hit with the Skip and a Hop Challenge — he must skip or hop for 5 seconds before continuing the race!


Bonus twist: The 5th graders don’t believe he can actually do it… so he’ll need to FaceTime them as proof!

Time For A Think Break item
Time For A Think Break item
Time For A Think Break
$25

Mr. Pierce must sit on a bench for 25 seconds and practice math facts… as Batman.


(Yes, full voice (and mask) required. And yes, 3rd grade insists on photo evidence!)

The Acceptance Speech item
The Acceptance Speech item
The Acceptance Speech
$50

Mr. Pierce must stop mid-race to deliver a dramatic 50 second speech, thanking the Red Team and Gray teams for their incredible sportsmanship during red/gray soccer, and of course, the Meadowbrook community for believing in him as a referee.


Bonus points for fake tears and an imaginary trophy.

Reflect on Rifka item
Reflect on Rifka item
Reflect on Rifka
$100

Mr. Pierce must read one chapter of Letters from Rifka and then write a 100-word essay explaining why 4th grade is the best grade ever.


The 4th graders will be grading it themselves — and rumor has it, they’re tough critics. 😬

Hawk Walk item
Hawk Walk item
Hawk Walk
$250

Mr. Pierce is dressing as the Hawk for the next 250 seconds — bonus points for sound effects.

Kindergarten Loves Pretzels! item
Kindergarten Loves Pretzels! item
Kindergarten Loves Pretzels!
$500

Mr. Pierce must head to the nearest pretzel factory and cross the finish line with pretzels for the entire school!


Kindergarten gets first dibs — while they’re still warm!

Dunk Tank Campout item
Dunk Tank Campout item
Dunk Tank Campout
$1,919

Mr. Pierce's race doesn't end today because we’ve heard there might be a long line for the dunk tank at Fall Festival…


Better secure your spot early!


Mr. Pierce must set up a tent and spend the night camping in the gym to make sure he doesn't lose his spot in line.


10 XP Points item
10 XP Points item
10 XP Points
$10

Every great racer knows — it’s not just about speed, it’s about experience.


In the weeks leading up to The Great Meadowbrook Race, you can grant Ms. DeMasi XP Points (that’s “Experience Points,” for our non-gamers ) to help her inch a little closer to the finish line.


Every $1 donated = 1 XP Point, giving Ms. DeMasi the advantage of a well-earned head start — which, let’s be honest, she doesn't need!

100 XP Points item
100 XP Points item
100 XP Points
$100

Every great racer knows — it’s not just about speed, it’s about experience.


In the weeks leading up to The Great Meadowbrook Race, you can grant Ms. DeMasi XP Points (that’s “Experience Points,” for our non-gamers ) to help her inch a little closer to the finish line.


Every $1 donated = 1 XP Point, giving Ms. DeMasi the advantage of a well-earned head start — which, let’s be honest, she doesn't need!

1,000 XP Points item
1,000 XP Points item
1,000 XP Points
$1,000

Every great racer knows — it’s not just about speed, it’s about experience.


In the weeks leading up to The Great Meadowbrook Race, you can grant Ms. DeMasi XP Points (that’s “Experience Points,” for our non-gamers ) to help her inch a little closer to the finish line.


Every $1 donated = 1 XP Point, giving Ms. DeMasi the advantage of a well-earned head start — which, let’s be honest, she doesn't need!

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing