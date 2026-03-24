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Cm Baseball League

About this event

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Team Dinger Baseball Auction

George Brett Signed Baseball item
George Brett Signed Baseball
$100

Starting bid

Hall of Famer George Brett Signed baseball. Authenticated.

Salvador Perez signed baseball item
Salvador Perez signed baseball
$75

Starting bid

All Star and future HOF Salvador Perez signed baseball. Authenticated.

Bobby Witt Jr signed ball item
Bobby Witt Jr signed ball
$150

Starting bid

All Star Bobby Witt Jr Signed baseball. Authenticated.

Bobby Witt Jr. Signed Helmet item
Bobby Witt Jr. Signed Helmet
$200

Starting bid

All Star Bobby Witt Jr. Signed Helmet. Authenticated. *Additional shipping cost if not picked up in Phoenix.*

Fernando Tatis Jr. Signed baseball item
Fernando Tatis Jr. Signed baseball
$100

Starting bid

All Star Fernando Tatis Jr. Signed baseball. Authenticated.

Maikel Garcia signed baseball item
Maikel Garcia signed baseball
$40

Starting bid

All Star Maikel Garcia signed baseball. Authenticated.

Cole Ragans signed baseball item
Cole Ragans signed baseball
$40

Starting bid

All Star Cole Ragans signed baseball. Authenticated.

Vinnie Pasquatino signed helmet item
Vinnie Pasquatino signed helmet
$75

Starting bid

Vinnie Pasquatino signed helmet. Authenticated. *Additional shipping cost if not picked up in Phoenix.*

Dylan Cease signed baseball item
Dylan Cease signed baseball
$50

Starting bid

All Star Dylan Cease signed baseball. Authenticated.

Mark Davis Signed baseball item
Mark Davis Signed baseball
$25

Starting bid

CY Young pitcher Mark Davis signed baseball. Will personalize and personally authenticate.

Jac Caglianone signed baseball bat item
Jac Caglianone signed baseball bat item
Jac Caglianone signed baseball bat
$100

Starting bid

Jac Caglianone signed baseball bat. Authenticated. *Additional shipping cost if not picked up in Phoenix.*

Michael King bobble head, box signed item
Michael King bobble head, box signed
$25

Starting bid

Pitcher Michael King bobble head, signed box. Not authenticated.

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