Team Dinger Baseball Auction

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Starting bid
Hall of Famer George Brett Signed baseball. Authenticated.
Starting bid
All Star and future HOF Salvador Perez signed baseball. Authenticated.
Starting bid
All Star Bobby Witt Jr Signed baseball. Authenticated.
Starting bid
All Star Bobby Witt Jr. Signed Helmet. Authenticated. *Additional shipping cost if not picked up in Phoenix.*
Starting bid
All Star Fernando Tatis Jr. Signed baseball. Authenticated.
Starting bid
All Star Maikel Garcia signed baseball. Authenticated.
Starting bid
All Star Cole Ragans signed baseball. Authenticated.
Starting bid
Vinnie Pasquatino signed helmet. Authenticated. *Additional shipping cost if not picked up in Phoenix.*
Starting bid
All Star Dylan Cease signed baseball. Authenticated.
Starting bid
CY Young pitcher Mark Davis signed baseball. Will personalize and personally authenticate.
Starting bid
Jac Caglianone signed baseball bat. Authenticated. *Additional shipping cost if not picked up in Phoenix.*
Starting bid
Pitcher Michael King bobble head, signed box. Not authenticated.
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