Team Dream Basketball Membership & Dues

About the memberships
No expiration
An initial one-time fee of $50.00 is required for all new athletes.
No expiration
A monthly fee of $250 per athlete is due on the first of each calendar month to the team manager. Families with multiple athletes within the organization or require financial assistance should contact the team’s director (Coach Barry Hargress).
No expiration
Team Dream Basketball Team Uniform fee.
Renews monthly
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!