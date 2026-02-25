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About the memberships

Team Dream Basketball Membership & Dues

Initiation Fee
$50

No expiration

An initial one-time fee of $50.00 is required for all new athletes.

Monthly Dues
$250

No expiration

A monthly fee of $250 per athlete is due on the first of each calendar month to the team manager. Families with multiple athletes within the organization or require financial assistance should contact the team’s director (Coach Barry Hargress).

Uniform Purchase
$125

No expiration

Team Dream Basketball Team Uniform fee.

Monthly Dues (Code - ABB)
Pay what you can

Renews monthly

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