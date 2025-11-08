Keller Clay Target Team

Hosted by

Keller Clay Target Team

About this event

Team Holiday Party

3650 Parish Ln

Westlake, TX 76262, USA

"Food and Fun" Ticket
$25

Includes food, drinks, attractions, and games.

Please include each attendee's name.

Athlete "Food & Fun" Ticket - COMPLIMENTARY
Free

Includes food, drinks, attractions, and games.

Please include athlete's name.

"Food Only" Ticket
$8

Food & drink only - does NOT include attractions or games.

Please include each attendee's name.

"Just Here for the Cheer" Ticket
Free

This is for those who just want to come to mingle and be part of the fun — no food or games required!

Does NOTinclude food, drinks, attractions, or games.

Please include each attendee's name.

Add a donation for Keller Clay Target Team

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!