Team Moose Rescue Inc

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Team Moose Rescue Inc

About this event

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Team Moose Rescue 10th Anniversary Auction

BOOZY WAGON item
BOOZY WAGON item
BOOZY WAGON item
BOOZY WAGON
$200

Starting bid

This wagon is filled with lots wine and liquor. We've thrown in some extra party favors such a solo cups, mixers, shot glasses, tumblers, 6 pack bottle cooler and coozies. The wagon was donated by Almost Home Real Estate Services. The alcohol and party favors have been donated by the community. Wagon alone values for $200.00

MAIN STAY 4 PIECE CONVERSATIONAL SET item
MAIN STAY 4 PIECE CONVERSATIONAL SET item
MAIN STAY 4 PIECE CONVERSATIONAL SET
$150

Starting bid

  • Mainstays Dashwood 4-Piece Outdoor Patio Conversation Set: 
    • Set includes 2 chairs, a loveseat, and a coffee table
    • Set seats up to 4 people
    • Fade-resistant Olefin Fabric for long wear and durability
    • Metal slat table
    • E-coated and powder-coated finish for rust-resistant durability
    • Easily assembled with the included instructions
    • Assembled product dimensions: Loveseat 47.2” W x 27.9” D x 29” H; 34.23 lbs.; Chair 25.6” W x 27.9” D x 29” H; 23.03 lbs.; Coffee table 39.4” W x 20.2” D x 18.8” H; 20.9 lbs.
    • Individual seat weight capacity 250 lbs. and table weight capacity 50 lbs.
    • Easy to care for: simply wipe down with soapy water as needed and allow to air dry
    • Model # MS562807941902 / UPC 844093078207
    • Arrives in 1 box, shipping dimensions: 45.1” L x 28.7” W x 22.4” H; 116.6 lbs.
    • Site to Store Pickup Note: This item is packaged in 1 large box that may not fit in a standard-sized vehicle. Please make sure you have a large car or truck for store pickup.
    • Limited 2-year warranty from date of purchase. For California residents, the limited warranty begins upon receipt of the product by the original purchaser: 1-877-579-1550. Monday - Friday 8AM - 5PM EST

To view the product law label, visit: https://prod.globalrsinc.com/LawLabelLookup/Walmart and enter [00844093078207]


$300 value

HAND STITCHED QUEEN QUILT item
HAND STITCHED QUEEN QUILT
$400

Starting bid

Hand stitched and donated by Diane Hawver. Queen size. Machine wash gentle cycle on cold, machine dry medium heat.


$600 value

MAKE UP AND HAIR SERVICE BY IM BY LAURA item
MAKE UP AND HAIR SERVICE BY IM BY LAURA item
MAKE UP AND HAIR SERVICE BY IM BY LAURA
$100

Starting bid

Get your hair and make up done weather it as the same time or two different appointments. $100 gift card for each service. Travel to you is not included. This was donated by Laura Hadarau Dodda



$200 value


SHIPPING AVAILABLE

SKULL SUCCULENT PLANTER item
SKULL SUCCULENT PLANTER item
SKULL SUCCULENT PLANTER
$25

Starting bid

Stay spooky all year long with this beautiful succulent planter. Comes with a beautiful mister. Created by Sprout & Bloom and donated by Tropical Marine Construction of SWFL.


$50 value

SHELL SUCCULENT PLANTER item
SHELL SUCCULENT PLANTER item
SHELL SUCCULENT PLANTER
$25

Starting bid

Enjoy this beautiful coastal succulent planter. Comes with a beautiful mister. Created by Sprout & Bloom and donated by Tropical Marine Construction of SWFL.


$50 value


RED WINE AND DIP item
RED WINE AND DIP
$25

Starting bid

Baltimore Estate red wine trio with two dips. Donated by Tropical Marine Construction of SWFL.


$70 value

WHITE WINE AND DIP item
WHITE WINE AND DIP
$25

Starting bid

Baltimore Estate white wine trio with two dips. Donated by Tropical Marine Construction of SWFL.


$70 value

MARC AUNE NECKLACE AND EARING SET item
MARC AUNE NECKLACE AND EARING SET item
MARC AUNE NECKLACE AND EARING SET item
MARC AUNE NECKLACE AND EARING SET
$400

Starting bid

Marc Aune is a local artist from Saint James City. This beautiful set was donated by a lovely couple who would like to remain anonymous.


value for the set is over $1300


SHIPPING AVAILABLE

Makeup Lesson item
Makeup Lesson
$40

Starting bid

Get your very own make up lesson. This is perfect for those who have always wanted a little education with makeup application. Donated by Laura Hadarau Dodda


$80 value


SHIPPING AVAILABLE

SKIN CARE CONSULATION item
SKIN CARE CONSULATION
$40

Starting bid

Want to learn how to look younger? Ever wonder what to use on your skin? This is the perfect item for you. Book your skincare consultation now!


This was donated by Laura Hadarau Dodda


$80 value


SHIPPING AVAILABLE

THE RED CLAY STRAYS SIGNED VINYL item
THE RED CLAY STRAYS SIGNED VINYL
$25

Starting bid

A Moment in Truth vinyl signed by The Red Clay Strays. This item was donated directly by The Red Clay Strays.


SHIPPING AVAILABLE

BLACKTOP MOJO AUTOGRAPHED DRUM HEAD item
BLACKTOP MOJO AUTOGRAPHED DRUM HEAD
$50

Starting bid

Pollen drum head signed by Blacktop Mojo. This item was donated directly by Blacktop Mojo.


SHIPPING AVAILABLE

BLACKTOP MOJO AUTOGRAPHED VINYL item
BLACKTOP MOJO AUTOGRAPHED VINYL
$25

Starting bid

Pollen vinyl autographed by Blacktop Mojo. This item was donated directly by Blacktop Mojo.


SHIPPING AVAILABLE

1 HOUR FOAM PARTY item
1 HOUR FOAM PARTY
$100

Starting bid

One hour of a foamazing foam party. Donated by Foamazing! $400 value


https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61577656244302


SHIPPING AVAILABLE

PINAPPLE PAINTING BY CHRISTINE ADELE MOORE item
PINAPPLE PAINTING BY CHRISTINE ADELE MOORE
$75

Starting bid

Christine Adele Moore, a local Bonita Springs artist, donated this lovely piece. This values at $150.00


20.25x20.25


https://www.christineadelearts.com/

CHRISTINE ADELE ARTS item
CHRISTINE ADELE ARTS
$150

Starting bid

Christine Adele Moore, a local Bonita Springs artist, donated this lovely piece. This values at $450.00.

L20.25XW16.25


https://www.christineadelearts.com/


JASPER AND CITRINE NECKLACE BY BIONDO JEWELRY item
JASPER AND CITRINE NECKLACE BY BIONDO JEWELRY item
JASPER AND CITRINE NECKLACE BY BIONDO JEWELRY item
JASPER AND CITRINE NECKLACE BY BIONDO JEWELRY
$100

Starting bid

This beautiful large pendant is made out of Jasper. The faceted gemstone is Citrine. The donor of this piece would like to remain anonymous. Retail value $220.00


SHIPPING AVAILABLE


https://www.facebook.com/BiondoJewelry

4 HOUR FISHING OR SHELLING CHARTER item
4 HOUR FISHING OR SHELLING CHARTER
$200

Starting bid

Excursions Marina Gift Certificate for a half day fishing charter or shelling trip for two. Donated by Excursions Marina.


$595 value


https://excursionsmarina.com/home/excursions-charters/


SHIPPING AVAILABLE

2 HOUR CRUISE FOR TWO ON TIKI PUB item
2 HOUR CRUISE FOR TWO ON TIKI PUB
$50

Starting bid

This is a two hour cruise on the Tiki Pub in Ft Myers Beach. $120 value


Donated by TikiPub

https://tikipub.com/fortmyersbeach/

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!