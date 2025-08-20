Team Moose Rescue 10th Anniversary Auction

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This wagon is filled with lots wine and liquor. We've thrown in some extra party favors such a solo cups, mixers, shot glasses, tumblers, 6 pack bottle cooler and coozies. The wagon was donated by Almost Home Real Estate Services. The alcohol and party favors have been donated by the community. Wagon alone values for $200.00
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To view the product law label, visit: https://prod.globalrsinc.com/LawLabelLookup/Walmart and enter [00844093078207]
$300 value
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Hand stitched and donated by Diane Hawver. Queen size. Machine wash gentle cycle on cold, machine dry medium heat.
$600 value
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Get your hair and make up done weather it as the same time or two different appointments. $100 gift card for each service. Travel to you is not included. This was donated by Laura Hadarau Dodda
$200 value
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Stay spooky all year long with this beautiful succulent planter. Comes with a beautiful mister. Created by Sprout & Bloom and donated by Tropical Marine Construction of SWFL.
$50 value
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Enjoy this beautiful coastal succulent planter. Comes with a beautiful mister. Created by Sprout & Bloom and donated by Tropical Marine Construction of SWFL.
$50 value
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Baltimore Estate red wine trio with two dips. Donated by Tropical Marine Construction of SWFL.
$70 value
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Baltimore Estate white wine trio with two dips. Donated by Tropical Marine Construction of SWFL.
$70 value
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Marc Aune is a local artist from Saint James City. This beautiful set was donated by a lovely couple who would like to remain anonymous.
value for the set is over $1300
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Get your very own make up lesson. This is perfect for those who have always wanted a little education with makeup application. Donated by Laura Hadarau Dodda
$80 value
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Want to learn how to look younger? Ever wonder what to use on your skin? This is the perfect item for you. Book your skincare consultation now!
This was donated by Laura Hadarau Dodda
$80 value
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A Moment in Truth vinyl signed by The Red Clay Strays. This item was donated directly by The Red Clay Strays.
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Pollen drum head signed by Blacktop Mojo. This item was donated directly by Blacktop Mojo.
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Pollen vinyl autographed by Blacktop Mojo. This item was donated directly by Blacktop Mojo.
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One hour of a foamazing foam party. Donated by Foamazing! $400 value
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61577656244302
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Christine Adele Moore, a local Bonita Springs artist, donated this lovely piece. This values at $150.00
20.25x20.25
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Christine Adele Moore, a local Bonita Springs artist, donated this lovely piece. This values at $450.00.
L20.25XW16.25
https://www.christineadelearts.com/
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This beautiful large pendant is made out of Jasper. The faceted gemstone is Citrine. The donor of this piece would like to remain anonymous. Retail value $220.00
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Excursions Marina Gift Certificate for a half day fishing charter or shelling trip for two. Donated by Excursions Marina.
$595 value
https://excursionsmarina.com/home/excursions-charters/
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This is a two hour cruise on the Tiki Pub in Ft Myers Beach. $120 value
Donated by TikiPub
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