Team Name Auction - Fallball '25 PA

Gaza (غَزَّة): Gaza City is located in the northern region of the Gaza Strip. Gaza in Semitic languages translates as “fierce” or “strong”, and is known as “the prized city”. Muslims referred to Gaza as "Ghazzat Hashem", in honor of the great grandfather of Prophet Muhammad (S) Hāshim ibn ʿAbd Manāf, who is buried within Gaza City. In 638 Gaza was conquered by Muslim forces under Amr ibn al-As. In the 1947 UN Partition Plan Gaza was assigned to Palestine but was occupied by Egypt after the 1948 Arab–Israeli War, and then by Israel during the 1967 Six-Day War. In 2005, Israel withdrew from the Gaza strip, and imposed a blockade under the Israeli Military Occupation since 2006.
Jerusalem (القُدس): Jerusalem or Al-Quds is one of the three holiest cities in Islamic history alongside Mecca and Medina. Jerusalem is home to Al-Aqsa Mosque which was the first Qibla (direction of prayer) in Islam. Jerusalem is the site from which the beloved Prophet (S) ascended to the Heavens as part of Al-Isra’ (night journey from Mecca to Al-Aqsa) Wal Mi’raj (ascension to heavens). The name Jerusalem ties to “salem” which comes from Salam for Peace; thus Jerusalem is the “City of Peace” or “Dwelling of Peace”. The main religious compound is known as AL-Haram Al-Sharif which contains Al-Aqsa Mosque, the Dome of the Rock, and the Buraq Wall also known as the Western or Wailing Wall.
Rafah (رفح): Rafah is in the southern region of the Gaza strip. Rafah was captured by the Rashidun army under general 'Amr ibn al-'As in 635, and was an important trading city during the Muslim period. After the 1948 Arab–Israeli War, Egypt governed the area and refugee camps were established. During the 1967 Six-Day War, the IDF captured and occupied Rafah and subjected it to several massacres and destructive campaigns through 2005. Gaza's only airport, Yasser Arafat International Airport (1998 to 2001), was located south of the city until it was bombed and bulldozed by the IDF. Currently Rafah is the site of the Rafah Border Crossing, the sole crossing point between Egypt and the State of Palestine.
Nazareth (النَّاصِرَة): Nazareth is located in the Northern region of historic Palestine, in current day Israel North of the West Bank. The name in Arabic comes from Nasara which can be translated as Christians, and the root words meaning “to help” or “grant victory”. Although Bethlehem is recognized as birthplace of Jesus (A), he was raised in Nazareth. The majority of the inhabitants of Nazareth are Arab Muslims and Christians. The city contains several holy sites to both Christians and Muslims including Makam al-Nabi Sain Mosque and the Church of the Annunciation where, according to Catholic tradition, angel Gabriel appeared to Mary and announced that she would give birth to Jesus (A).
Tubas (طوباس): Tubas is a city in the northeastern part of the West Bank. Tubas is known for its plentiful irrigation, agriculture and olive groves. Much of that land has been usurped by Israel. Since the Six-Day War in 1967, Tubas has been under Israeli occupation.
Shatila (شاتيلا): Shatila is a refugee camp located within Lebanon that was established after the Nakba in 1948 for Palestinians who were forced from the lands in Northern Palestine. Unfortunately this is known most prominently as part of the Sabra and Shatila massacres, where up to 3,500 civilians were slaughtered, mostly Palestinians and Lebanese Shiites, by the Hobeika-led militia and the IDF. The massacre took place over a 3-day span from September 16-18 in 1982.
