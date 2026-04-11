Team Name Auction - Summerball ‘26

Damascus holds a singular place in Islamic history as the capital of the Umayyad Caliphate — the first great Islamic empire. The Umayyad Mosque, completed in 715 CE on a site that once held the relics of Yahya (John the Baptist) عليه السلام, is among the oldest and most sacred mosques in Islam. Damascus is also where 'Isa عليه السلام is prophesied to descend near the white eastern minaret at the end of times, as narrated in Sahih Muslim.