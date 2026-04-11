Team Name Auction - Summerball ‘26

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Amman sits in the heart of Al-Sham — the blessed region mentioned in numerous ahadith. Jordan is home to sites deeply connected to early Islamic history, including the tombs of Ja'far ibn Abi Talib, Zayd ibn Haritha, and other Companions who fell at the Battle of Mu'tah. As a modern capital, Amman also serves as a center of Islamic scholarly dialogue and religious education in the Arab world.
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Beirut has long been a center of Islamic intellectual and cultural life, home to generations of Muslim scholars, writers, and theologians. Lebanon sits within the blessed land of Al-Sham, a region the Prophet ﷺ praised in multiple ahadith. Despite decades of conflict, Beirut's Muslim communities have maintained vibrant religious institutions and traditions amid immense adversity.
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Home to Al-Azhar — founded in 970 CE and one of the oldest universities in the world — Cairo has been a seat of Islamic scholarship and fatwa for over a thousand years. The city's Islamic quarter holds some of the most significant mosques and madrasas in the Muslim world, and Al-Azhar's influence on Islamic thought, jurisprudence, and education continues to shape Muslims globally.
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Damascus holds a singular place in Islamic history as the capital of the Umayyad Caliphate — the first great Islamic empire. The Umayyad Mosque, completed in 715 CE on a site that once held the relics of Yahya (John the Baptist) عليه السلام, is among the oldest and most sacred mosques in Islam. Damascus is also where 'Isa عليه السلام is prophesied to descend near the white eastern minaret at the end of times, as narrated in Sahih Muslim.
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Dhaka is the capital of one of the most populous Muslim-majority nations on earth, where Islam is woven into the rhythm of daily life. During Mughal rule, the city flourished as a provincial capital with mosques, khanqahs, and centers of Islamic learning. Today Bangladesh hosts the Biswa Ijtema — one of the largest annual gatherings of Muslims in the world — drawing millions for prayer, dhikr, and renewal of faith.
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Granada was the jewel of Andalusia — the last city of a Muslim civilization that produced towering contributions to Islamic philosophy, medicine, architecture, and mysticism. The Alhambra palace, inscribed with Quranic verses and the phrase "There is no victor but Allah," stands as a testament to the sophistication of Andalusian Islamic culture. Its fall in 1492 marked the end of nearly eight centuries of Muslim presence in Iberia.
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Purpose-built as the capital of a nation founded in the name of Islam, Islamabad is home to the Faisal Mosque — one of the largest mosques in the world, with a capacity of over 300,000 worshippers. Pakistan was conceived as a homeland where Muslims could live according to Islamic principles, and the city's very name — "City of Islam" — reflects that founding vision.
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For nearly five centuries, Istanbul served as the seat of the Ottoman Caliphate — the last formal caliphate in Islamic history. It is home to some of Islam's most treasured relics, including the blessed mantle (Hırka-i Saadet), hair from the beard of the Prophet ﷺ, his seal, swords, and bow — all housed in Topkapi Palace's Chamber of the Holy Relics, where Quran has been recited continuously for centuries.
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Gaza is the birthplace of Imam Al-Shafi'i رحمه الله — founder of the Shafi'i madhhab and one of the four pillars of Sunni jurisprudence — born here in 767 CE. The Great Mosque of Gaza is among the oldest continuously used mosques in the world. Classical Muslim scholars praised Gaza as one of the most blessed cities neighboring Bayt Al-Maqdis. Today it stands as a symbol of steadfastness in the conscience of the global ummah.
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Al-Quds is the third holiest city in Islam. Al-Masjid Al-Aqsa was the first qibla of the Muslims and the destination of the Isra' — the Night Journey in which the Prophet ﷺ was brought from Makkah to Jerusalem and led all the prophets in prayer before ascending to the heavens (the Mi'raj). The Quran mentions the blessed land surrounding the mosque directly in Surah Al-Isra (17:1).
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Afghanistan sits at the heart of the historic Khurasani civilization — a region central to the transmission of Islamic knowledge, hadith scholarship, and Sufi spirituality across Central Asia. Scholars from this region produced foundational works in fiqh, hadith, and Islamic science. The Afghan people's centuries-long commitment to Islam, expressed through scholarship, resistance, and daily devotion, remains a defining feature of their identity.
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Lahore was a crown jewel of the Mughal Empire and a center of Islamic culture, poetry, and Sufi devotion in South Asia. The shrine of Data Ganj Bakhsh — Ali Hujwiri رحمه الله — one of the earliest and most revered Sufi saints of the subcontinent, draws millions of visitors annually. The Badshahi Mosque, built by Emperor Aurangzeb, remains one of the largest and most magnificent mosques ever constructed.
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Mombasa is the historic heart of Swahili Islamic civilization — a tradition shaped by over a thousand years of Arab and Persian maritime trade along the East African coast. Islam arrived here centuries before it reached much of Europe's interior, and the city's mosques, madrasas, and devotional poetry in the Swahili language reflect a distinctly African expression of the faith. It remains one of the most important Muslim communities in Sub-Saharan Africa.
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Tripoli was incorporated into the Muslim world during the 7th-century Arab conquests and has been a Muslim city ever since. It served as a key node in trans-Saharan Islamic trade and scholarship, connecting North African Muslim communities with those of West and Central Africa. Its historic mosques — including the Gurgi Mosque with its Ottoman-Andalusian craftsmanship — reflect centuries of Islamic architectural tradition.
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