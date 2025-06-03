Team Palestine Baseball Championship Celebration & Fundraiser Dinner - Thursday July 17th

One Ticket
• Includes Table of 8 at July 17th event
• 1/4 page Program ad included
• Social Media Posts
• Four Team Palestine T-Shirts
• Half page program Ad
• Team Palestine Hat and T-Shirt at Banquet Table
• Free entrance and reserved seats for 4 people to all games
• Company logo with link to your business on our webpage
• Half page program Ad
• Includes table of 8 at July 17th event
• Team Palestine Hats at Banquet Table
• Free entrance and reserved seats for 2 people at all games
• Guest of Honor at Banquet
• Team Palestine Jerseys, Hats and T-Shirts at Head Banquet Table
• Branded Banner over stage and at entrance
• Guest Speaker at Banquet (if desired)
• Full page program Ad
• Team Palestine Jersey, Hat and T-Shirt at Banquet Table
• Free entrance and reserved seats for 6 people to all games
• Company logo with link to your business on our webpage
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing