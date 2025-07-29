Team Registration

Register your foursome for the Al Taylor Memorial Golf Tournament and enjoy a day of golf, fellowship, and fundraising that helps Jones County students drive toward their educational dreams.
Play your way into making a difference with one foursome and one hole sign sponsorship that helps Jones County students polish their futures through education.
Tee off as a premium supporter with one foursome, one hole sign, and clubhouse recognition while investing in the golden opportunities your sponsorship creates for deserving students.
Join the championship level of giving with two foursomes, two hole signs, and prominent clubhouse signage while supporting scholarships that help Jones County students reach the top of their game in education.
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing