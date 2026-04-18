Teamsters 142 Stewards Council Golf Outing - 2026

This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Includes:
- Your company’s logo displayed at one (non-contest) designated tee box, putting your brand front and center on the course.
- Your company’s logo prominently displayed at the halfway point lunch station, giving your business visibility in one of the event’s most visited gathering areas.
- Social media recognition through event-related promotions, highlighting your support to members, attendees, and the surrounding community.
- Recognition during the dinner ceremony, where sponsors will be acknowledged for helping make the outing possible.
- A reserved table during the dinner ceremony, offering your company a dedicated presence during the evening portion of the event.
- One foursome entry including 4 golfers, golf cart, 6 drink tickets per golfer, lunch, and dinner.
Includes:
- Your company’s logo displayed at one (non-contest) designated tee box, putting your brand front and center on the course.
- Your company’s logo prominently displayed at the halfway point lunch station, giving your business visibility in one of the event’s most visited gathering areas.
- Social media recognition through event-related promotions, highlighting your support to members, attendees, and the surrounding community.
- Recognition during the dinner ceremony, where sponsors will be acknowledged for helping make the outing possible.
- A reserved table during the dinner ceremony, offering your company a dedicated presence during the evening portion of the event.
- One foursome entry including 4 golfers, golf cart, 6 drink tickets per golfer, lunch, and dinner.