Teamsters Local 142 Stewards Council

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Teamsters Local 142 Stewards Council

About this event

Teamsters 142 Stewards Council Golf Outing - 2026

6700 Country Club Rd

Hobart, IN 46342, USA

Golf Ball Sponsor
$2,500

Inlcudes:

  • Your logo on custom golf balls, providing participants with a keepsake they'll use long after the event ends.
  • Have your company's logo displayed at one (non-contest) designated tee box, putting your brand front and center on the course.
  • Your company’s logo prominently displayed at the halfway point lunch station, giving your business visibility in one of the event’s most visited gathering areas.
  • Social media recognition through event-related promotions, highlighting your support to members, attendees, and the surrounding community.
  • Recognition during the dinner ceremony, where sponsors will be acknowledged for helping make the outing possible.
Dinner Sponsor
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes:

  • Your company’s logo displayed at one (non-contest) designated tee box, putting your brand front and center on the course.
  • Your company’s logo prominently displayed at the halfway point lunch station, giving your business visibility in one of the event’s most visited gathering areas.
  • Social media recognition through event-related promotions, highlighting your support to members, attendees, and the surrounding community.
  • Recognition during the dinner ceremony, where sponsors will be acknowledged for helping make the outing possible.
  • A reserved table during the dinner ceremony, offering your company a dedicated presence during the evening portion of the event.
  • One foursome entry including 4 golfers, golf cart, 6 drink tickets per golfer, lunch, and dinner.
Lunch Sponsor
$650

Includes:

  • Your company’s logo prominently displayed at the halfway point lunch station, giving your business visibility in one of the event’s most visited gathering areas.
  • Social media recognition through event-related promotions, highlighting your support to members, attendees, and the surrounding community.
  • Recognition during the dinner ceremony, where sponsors will be acknowledged for helping make the outing possible.
Drink Sponsor
$500

Includes:

  • Your company’s logo prominently displayed at the halfway point lunch station, giving your business visibility in one of the event’s most visited gathering areas.
  • Social media recognition through event-related promotions, highlighting your support to members, attendees, and the surrounding community.
  • Recognition during the dinner ceremony, where sponsors will be acknowledged for helping make the outing possible.
  • Put your company's name on the beverage carts, ensuring visability as players enjoy refreshements on the course.
Closest to Pin (CTP) Contest Sponsor
$500

Includes:

  • Your company’s logo displayed at designated Closest to the Pin hole giving your brand direct visibility during one of the outing's featured course contests.
  • Social media recognition through event-related promotions, highlighting your support to members, attendees, and the surrounding community.
  • The option to set up a tent at the designated hole, giving your company a visible and engaging on-course presence.
  • The opportunity to create a fun participant experience through a game, giveaway, or branded activity.
Longest Drive Contest Sponsor
$500

Includes:

  • Your company’s logo displayed at the Longest Drive hole, giving your brand direct visibility during one of the outing’s featured course contests.
  • Social media recognition through event-related promotions, highlighting your support to members, attendees, and the surrounding community.
  • The option to set up a tent at the designated hole, giving your company a visible and engaging on-course presence.
  • The opportunity to host a game, giveaway, or branded activity that creates a fun and interactive participant experience.
Tee Box Sponsor
$200

Includes:

  • Your company’s logo displayed at one (non-contest) designated tee box, putting your brand front and center on the course.
Raffle Basket Donation
Free

Includes:

  • The opportunity to donate a raffle basket that helps create excitement and add value to the event experience.
  • Raffle basket donations will be included in the event’s raffles and prize offerings during the outing and dinner program.
  • Your contribution helps support the success of the Teamsters 142 Stewards Council’s biggest fundraiser of the year.
  • We respectfully request raffle baskets have a minimum value of $150.
Foursome
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes:

  • Entry for four golfers
  • Golf cart access
  • 6 drink tickets per golfer
  • Lunch and dinner for all four golfers
  • A great day of golf, fellowship, and fun in support of the Teamsters 142 Stewards Council
Individual Golfer
$175

Includes:

  • Entry for one golfer, with individual players assigned to a team.
  • One golf cart for the event.
  • 6 drink tickets included with registration.
  • Lunch and dinner included.
  • A full day of golf, fellowship, and fun at the Teamsters 142 Stewards Council’s biggest event of the year.
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