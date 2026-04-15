Crescent Foundation

Hosted by

Crescent Foundation

About this event

#TeamUp4SickleCell Blood Drive

4000 Powelton Ave

Philadelphia, PA 19104, USA

General Admission
Free

Be Part of Something That Saves Lives


Join the #TeamUp4SickleCell Blood Drive and take part in a community effort that directly supports individuals living with sickle cell disease.

 

For many in the sickle cell community, access to safe, compatible blood is essential. Your donation helps provide the care they rely on.


Ready to donate?

Schedule Your Appointment Now

https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results?zipSponsor=Crescent


Add a donation for Crescent Foundation

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