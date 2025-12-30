Vermont Information Technology Association for the Advancement of Learning (Vita-Learn)

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Vermont Information Technology Association for the Advancement of Learning (Vita-Learn)

About this event

Tech Clinic Sponsorship 2026

Gold Sponsorship
$3,500

Gold Sponsorship - Benefits as described including a plenary presentation and 2 individual registrations.

Silver Sponsorship
$1,250

$1250 - Silver Sponsorship - Benefit as described including participation in speed meetings and 1 individual registration.

Additional Sponsor Representative
$100

If you have additional representatives who wish to attend the event, please use this ticket type. Only Gold and Silver sponsors may attend the event. Gold and Silver sponsorships include registration for representatives to attend the event (2 Gold, 1 Silver).

Concurrent Workshop
$250

45 minute concurrent workshop led by your company representatives. Attendees will choose from among up to 3 concurrent workshops that may be led by other companies or by attendees.

Add a donation for Vermont Information Technology Association for the Advancement of Learning (Vita-Learn)

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