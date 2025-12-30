Tech Clinic Sponsorship 2026

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About this event
Gold Sponsorship - Benefits as described including a plenary presentation and 2 individual registrations.
$1250 - Silver Sponsorship - Benefit as described including participation in speed meetings and 1 individual registration.
If you have additional representatives who wish to attend the event, please use this ticket type. Only Gold and Silver sponsors may attend the event. Gold and Silver sponsorships include registration for representatives to attend the event (2 Gold, 1 Silver).
45 minute concurrent workshop led by your company representatives. Attendees will choose from among up to 3 concurrent workshops that may be led by other companies or by attendees.
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