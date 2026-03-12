Midwest Chapter of the International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering

Hosted by

Midwest Chapter of the International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering

About this event

Tech Ed Symposium & Vendor Showcase

Overland Park Convention Center (6000 College Blvd

Overland Park)

Vendor Booth Only
$1,200

This registration type is for the paid vendor booth only.

Exhibit Booth Personnel #1
Free

This is for the primary booth personnel. This is the person who will receive all communication and confirmations for the event.

Additional Booth Personnel
Free
Symposium Attendee (Member)
Free

This is the member rate to attend the Tech Ed Symposium & Vendor Showcase. Include all meal functions, and Symposium materials.

Symposium Attendee (Non-Member)
$25

This is the non-member rate to attend the Tech Ed Symposium & Vendor Showcase. Include all meal functions, and Symposium materials.

Breakfast Sponsor
$500

Enjoy verbal recognition during the event, signage with logo at the event, and recognition in the attendee printed program.

This is NOT an exclusive sponsorship.

Lunch Sponsor
$500

Enjoy verbal recognition during the event, signage with logo at the event, and recognition in the attendee printed program.

This is NOT an exclusive sponsorship.

Symposium Happy Hour
$500

Enjoy verbal recognition during the event, signage with logo at the event, and recognition in the attendee printed program.

This is NOT an exclusive sponsorship.

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