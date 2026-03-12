About this event
Overland Park)
This registration type is for the paid vendor booth only.
This is for the primary booth personnel. This is the person who will receive all communication and confirmations for the event.
This is the member rate to attend the Tech Ed Symposium & Vendor Showcase. Include all meal functions, and Symposium materials.
This is the non-member rate to attend the Tech Ed Symposium & Vendor Showcase. Include all meal functions, and Symposium materials.
Enjoy verbal recognition during the event, signage with logo at the event, and recognition in the attendee printed program.
This is NOT an exclusive sponsorship.
Enjoy verbal recognition during the event, signage with logo at the event, and recognition in the attendee printed program.
This is NOT an exclusive sponsorship.
Enjoy verbal recognition during the event, signage with logo at the event, and recognition in the attendee printed program.
This is NOT an exclusive sponsorship.
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