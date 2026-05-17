Tech Pizza Sponsorship 2026

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About this event
Gold Benefits: One (1) Plenary workshop session Speed Meetings, Company Name and Logo on event website, Company Profile on event website (150 words), Popup banner (~3' wide) in main room, Two registrations for sponsor attendees.
Silver Benefits: Speed Meetings, Company Name, Logo, and tagline (25 words) on event website, Popup banner (~3' wide) in main room, One registration for sponsor attendee.
$
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