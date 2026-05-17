Vermont Information Technology Association for the Advancement of Learning (Vita-Learn)

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Vermont Information Technology Association for the Advancement of Learning (Vita-Learn)

About this event

Tech Pizza Sponsorship 2026

15 Forest St

Randolph, VT 05060, USA

Gold Sponsor
$3,000

Gold Benefits: One (1) Plenary workshop session Speed Meetings, Company Name and Logo on event website, Company Profile on event website (150 words), Popup banner (~3' wide) in main room, Two registrations for sponsor attendees.

Silver Sponsor
$1,500

Silver Benefits: Speed Meetings, Company Name, Logo, and tagline (25 words) on event website, Popup banner (~3' wide) in main room, One registration for sponsor attendee.

Additional Individual Registration
$100
Sponsorships already include registrations for your company representative(s) to attend Tech Pizza (Gold includes two (2) and silver includes one (1) registration). Only add this ticket if you need additional registrations!
Add a donation for Vermont Information Technology Association for the Advancement of Learning (Vita-Learn)

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