Tech Tips Live 2026

About this event
The symbolic cost of a single AI generation during tonight's performance. Reality: at $0.005 per image, your $5 covers 1,000 of them.
The national median hourly wage for manicurists and pedicurists, per the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (May 2024).
The current City of Los Angeles minimum wage. The national median for nail techs ($16.66) falls below it. Your donation acknowledges the gap.
Chip in for the cost of the materials used for the nail sets - the average cost of each nail polish possibly used is $20.
In a world where nail techs controlled their own rates, this is closer to the true cost. Tonight, your donation says that world should exist.
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