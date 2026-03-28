Museum of Nails Foundation

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Museum of Nails Foundation

About this event

Tech Tips Live 2026

Name Your Price
Pay what you can
One Generation
$5

The symbolic cost of a single AI generation during tonight's performance. Reality: at $0.005 per image, your $5 covers 1,000 of them.

One Nail Tech Hour
$16.66

The national median hourly wage for manicurists and pedicurists, per the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (May 2024). 

LA Minimum Wage
$17.87

The current City of Los Angeles minimum wage. The national median for nail techs ($16.66) falls below it. Your donation acknowledges the gap.

Just The Materials
$50

Chip in for the cost of the materials used for the nail sets - the average cost of each nail polish possibly used is $20.

Patron of the Arts
$100

In a world where nail techs controlled their own rates, this is closer to the true cost. Tonight, your donation says that world should exist.

Add a donation for Museum of Nails Foundation

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!