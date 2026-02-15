Tech Trek Camp: 1 week ONLY

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About this event
DEPOSIT ONLY: Week 1 July 6-10
The remaining amount of $700 will be due by May 15th. You will get an email reminder.
Week 1 July 6-10
DEPOSIT ONLY: Week 2 July 13-17
The remaining amount of $700 will be due by April 15th. You will get an email reminder.
Week 2 July 13-17
DEPOSIT ONLY: Week 3 July 20-24
The remaining amount of $700 will be due by April 15th. You will get an email reminder.
Week 3 July 20-24
DEPOSIT ONLY: Week 4 July 27-31
The remaining amount of $700 will be due by April 15th. You will get an email reminder.
Week 4 July 27-31
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