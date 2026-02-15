Gersh And Sarah Lemberg Childrens Center Inc

Hosted by

Gersh And Sarah Lemberg Childrens Center Inc

About this event

Tech Trek Camp: 1 week ONLY

457 Old S St

Waltham, MA 02453, USA

DEPOSIT: Week 1 Jul. 6-10 - Add donation $1 avoid Zeffy fee
$200

DEPOSIT ONLY: Week 1 July 6-10

The remaining amount of $700 will be due by May 15th. You will get an email reminder.

PAY IN FULL NOW: Week 1 July 6-10 Add. donation can be $0
$900

Week 1 July 6-10

DEPOSIT ONLY: Week 2 July 13-17 Add. donation can be $0
$200

DEPOSIT ONLY: Week 2 July 13-17

The remaining amount of $700 will be due by April 15th. You will get an email reminder.

PAY IN FULL NOW: Week 2 July 13-17 Add. donation can be $0
$900

Week 2 July 13-17

DEPOSIT ONLY: Week 3 July 20-24 Add. donation can be $0
$200

DEPOSIT ONLY: Week 3 July 20-24

The remaining amount of $700 will be due by April 15th. You will get an email reminder.

PAY IN FULL NOW: Week 3 July 20-24 Add. donation can be $0
$900

Week 3 July 20-24

DEPOSIT ONLY: Week 4 July 27-31 Add. donation can be $0
$200

DEPOSIT ONLY: Week 4 July 27-31

The remaining amount of $700 will be due by April 15th. You will get an email reminder.

PAY IN FULL NOW: Week 4 July 27-31 Add. donation can be $0
$900

Week 4 July 27-31

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!