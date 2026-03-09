Hosted by

Techie Boosters Inc

About this event

Sales closed

Techie Boosters Quiz Night Silent Auction

Pick-up location

3029 E Washington St, Indianapolis, IN 46201, USA

Pick Your Show: Everwise Amphitheater for 4 item
Pick Your Show: Everwise Amphitheater for 4
$100

Starting bid

Grab your crew for an epic summer concert night! This package includes four (4) lawn tickets to a mutually agreed-upon 2026 or 2027 Everwise Amphitheater show. Choose from 20+ available shows during the redemption process. Digital ticket delivery only; some restrictions apply.

Holiday World & Perfect North Adventure Bundle item
Holiday World & Perfect North Adventure Bundle item
Holiday World & Perfect North Adventure Bundle
$100

Starting bid

Make memories in every season with this family adventure bundle! Enjoy two tickets to Holiday World & Splashin' Safari for summer thrills, redeemable during the 2026-2027 operating season, plus two weekday vouchers to Perfect North Slopes valid for either one 8-hour skiing/snowboarding visit or one 2-hour tubing session.

Perfect North vouchers are valid Monday–Friday, non-holiday, and ski/snowboard equipment rentals are available for purchase if needed.

Tee Time at Five Iron Golf item
Tee Time at Five Iron Golf
$100

Starting bid

Enjoy a premium night out with a $250 gift card to Five Iron Golf. Use it for simulator rentals, lessons, food, or drinks while playing 450+ virtual world-famous courses, swing practice modes, and interactive games for all skill levels. Great for families, friends, and date nights!

Comedy Night Out at Helium Comedy Club (Age 18+ only) item
Comedy Night Out at Helium Comedy Club (Age 18+ only)
$50

Starting bid

Treat your group to a night of comedy, food, and fun at Helium Comedy Club! This package includes your choice of one of three great redemption options:

  • 6 general admission tickets to a Helium Presents show
    OR
  • 6 $15 food & beverage vouchers with the purchase of 6 tickets to a special event show
    OR
  • $50 gift card toward tickets, food, or beverages

Guests must be 18+ to attend.

Indy Fuel + Fishers Freight Family Sports Bundle item
Indy Fuel + Fishers Freight Family Sports Bundle
$60

Starting bid

Score two unforgettable game nights with this sports bundle! This package includes:

  • 4 tickets to see the Indy Fuel
  • 4 tickets to see the Fishers Freight

Perfect for sports-loving families, parent outings, or treating two different groups to exciting pro game experiences. Note: Fuel tickets not valid for Saturday games

Ultimate Family Fun Pack for 4 item
Ultimate Family Fun Pack for 4 item
Ultimate Family Fun Pack for 4 item
Ultimate Family Fun Pack for 4
$25

Starting bid

Create unforgettable family memories with this packed bundle of fun! This family-friendly package includes:

  • 4 tickets to the Indiana State Fair (must be used during 2026 season)
  • Family 4-pack of passes + socks to Urban Air Adventure Park in Plainfield (expires 5/31/26)
  • 2 $25 gift cards to Combat Ops Entertainment along with 2 each of the following Combat Ops bonus coupons:
    • $5 off
    • Free $10 arcade card
    • Buy One, Get One attractions deal

Perfect for families, grandparents, or anyone looking to gift multiple outings across the year.

Luxury Wine & Chocolate Night item
Luxury Wine & Chocolate Night
$60

Starting bid

Treat yourself and friends to an unforgettable culinary tasting experience. This indulgent package includes:

DeBrand Fine Chocolates Tasting for 2 (Indianapolis Location)

Bring a friend to enjoy an interactive chocolate tasting experience, featuring:

  • 2 pieces from each DeBrand gift box collection
    (Truffle, Classic, and Connoisseur)
  • 2 milk chocolate Butter Cookies

Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant Lux Tasting for 4 (96th Street Location)

Includes a Lux Wine Tasting for 4, perfect for a double date, friends’ outing, or special celebration. WINNER MUST BE 21+.


Daniel's Vineyard Wine Tasting item
Daniel's Vineyard Wine Tasting
$25

Starting bid

Gather your friends for a relaxing day at Daniel's Vineyard! This package includes:

  • 4 tasting flight vouchers
  • $25 gift card

Perfect for a girls’ outing, double date, or afternoon escape, this package offers the chance to enjoy a variety of wines in a beautiful vineyard setting.

Fitness Basket (Donated by PPHS Wrestling Team) item
Fitness Basket (Donated by PPHS Wrestling Team)
$40

Starting bid

Jump start your fitness routine with this great basket of items from the PPHS wrestling team.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!