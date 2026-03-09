Techie Boosters Quiz Night Silent Auction

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Grab your crew for an epic summer concert night! This package includes four (4) lawn tickets to a mutually agreed-upon 2026 or 2027 Everwise Amphitheater show. Choose from 20+ available shows during the redemption process. Digital ticket delivery only; some restrictions apply.
Starting bid
Make memories in every season with this family adventure bundle! Enjoy two tickets to Holiday World & Splashin' Safari for summer thrills, redeemable during the 2026-2027 operating season, plus two weekday vouchers to Perfect North Slopes valid for either one 8-hour skiing/snowboarding visit or one 2-hour tubing session.
Perfect North vouchers are valid Monday–Friday, non-holiday, and ski/snowboard equipment rentals are available for purchase if needed.
Starting bid
Enjoy a premium night out with a $250 gift card to Five Iron Golf. Use it for simulator rentals, lessons, food, or drinks while playing 450+ virtual world-famous courses, swing practice modes, and interactive games for all skill levels. Great for families, friends, and date nights!
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Treat your group to a night of comedy, food, and fun at Helium Comedy Club! This package includes your choice of one of three great redemption options:
Guests must be 18+ to attend.
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Score two unforgettable game nights with this sports bundle! This package includes:
Perfect for sports-loving families, parent outings, or treating two different groups to exciting pro game experiences. Note: Fuel tickets not valid for Saturday games
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Create unforgettable family memories with this packed bundle of fun! This family-friendly package includes:
Perfect for families, grandparents, or anyone looking to gift multiple outings across the year.
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Treat yourself and friends to an unforgettable culinary tasting experience. This indulgent package includes:
Bring a friend to enjoy an interactive chocolate tasting experience, featuring:
Includes a Lux Wine Tasting for 4, perfect for a double date, friends’ outing, or special celebration. WINNER MUST BE 21+.
Starting bid
Gather your friends for a relaxing day at Daniel's Vineyard! This package includes:
Perfect for a girls’ outing, double date, or afternoon escape, this package offers the chance to enjoy a variety of wines in a beautiful vineyard setting.
Starting bid
Jump start your fitness routine with this great basket of items from the PPHS wrestling team.
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