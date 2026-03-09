Techie Boosters Quiz Night Silent Auction

Make memories in every season with this family adventure bundle! Enjoy two tickets to Holiday World & Splashin' Safari for summer thrills, redeemable during the 2026-2027 operating season, plus two weekday vouchers to Perfect North Slopes valid for either one 8-hour skiing/snowboarding visit or one 2-hour tubing session.

Perfect North vouchers are valid Monday–Friday, non-holiday, and ski/snowboard equipment rentals are available for purchase if needed.