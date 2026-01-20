ISPE San Diego Chapter

Hosted by

ISPE San Diego Chapter

About this event

Technology EXPO

9955 Pacific Heights Blvd

San Diego, CA 92121, USA

Exhibitor Table
$2,000

6ft table at EXPO. Table location will be determined at a later date.

**Note that Zeffy fees can be changed to $0**

Exhibitor Table #1
$2,000

6ft table at EXPO. Table location #1.

**Note that Zeffy fees can be changed to $0**

Exhibitor Table #2
$2,000

6ft table at EXPO. Table location #2.

**Note that Zeffy fees can be changed to $0**

Exhibitor Table #3
$2,000

6ft table at EXPO. Table location #3.

**Note that Zeffy fees can be changed to $0**

Exhibitor Table #4
$2,000

6ft table at EXPO. Table location #4.

**Note that Zeffy fees can be changed to $0**

Exhibitor Table #5
$2,000

6ft table at EXPO. Table location #5.

**Note that Zeffy fees can be changed to $0**

Exhibitor Table #6
$2,000

6ft table at EXPO. Table location #6.

**Note that Zeffy fees can be changed to $0**

Exhibitor Table #7
$2,000

6ft table at EXPO. Table location #7.

**Note that Zeffy fees can be changed to $0**

Exhibitor Table #8
$2,000

6ft table at EXPO. Table location #8.

**Note that Zeffy fees can be changed to $0**

Exhibitor Table #9
$2,000

6ft table at EXPO. Table location #9.

**Note that Zeffy fees can be changed to $0**

Exhibitor Table #10
$2,000

6ft table at EXPO. Table location #10.

**Note that Zeffy fees can be changed to $0**

Exhibitor Table #11
$2,000

6ft table at EXPO. Table location #11.

**Note that Zeffy fees can be changed to $0**

Exhibitor Table #12
$2,000

6ft table at EXPO. Table location #12.

**Note that Zeffy fees can be changed to $0**

Exhibitor Table #13
$2,000

6ft table at EXPO. Table location #13.

**Note that Zeffy fees can be changed to $0**

Exhibitor Table #14
$2,000

6ft table at EXPO. Table location #14.

**Note that Zeffy fees can be changed to $0**

Exhibitor Table #15
$2,000

6ft table at EXPO. Table location #15.

**Note that Zeffy fees can be changed to $0**

Exhibitor Table #16
$2,000

6ft table at EXPO. Table location #16.

**Note that Zeffy fees can be changed to $0**

Exhibitor Table #17
$2,000

6ft table at EXPO. Table location #17.

**Note that Zeffy fees can be changed to $0**

Exhibitor Table #18
$2,000

6ft table at EXPO. Table location #18.

**Note that Zeffy fees can be changed to $0**

Exhibitor Table #19
$2,000

6ft table at EXPO. Table location #19.

**Note that Zeffy fees can be changed to $0**

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!