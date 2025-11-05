Teddy Bear Tea 2025

Choose your seat(s) below for Table 1. Click more details on the left for the seating chart.
Choose your seat(s) below for Table 2. Click more details on the left for the seating chart.
Choose your seat(s) below for Table 3. Click more details on the left for the seating chart.
Choose your seat(s) below for Table 4. Click more details on the left for the seating chart.
Choose your seat(s) below for Table 5. Click more details on the left for the seating chart.
Choose your seat(s) below for Table 6. Click more details on the left for the seating chart.
Choose your seat(s) below for Table 7. Click more details on the left for the seating chart.
Choose your seat(s) below for Table 8. Click more details on the left for the seating chart.
Choose your seat(s) below for Table 9. Click more details on the left for the seating chart.
Choose your seat(s) below for Table 10. Click more details on the left for the seating chart.
Choose your seat(s) below for Table 11. Click more details on the left for the seating chart.
Choose your seat(s) below for Table 12. Click more details on the left for the seating chart.
Choose your seat(s) below for Table 13. Click more details on the left for the seating chart.
Choose your seat(s) below for Table 14. Click more details on the left for the seating chart.
Choose your seat(s) below for Table 15. Click more details on the left for the seating chart.
Choose your seat(s) below for Table 16. Click more details on the left for the seating chart.
Choose your seat(s) below for Table 17. Click more details on the left for the seating chart.
Choose your seat(s) below for Table 18. Click more details on the left for the seating chart.
Pre-order your cuddly CCC teddy bear, dressed in a CCC T-shirt and ready to greet you at the Tea!
Pre-order your CCC Christmas ornament today. It's perfect for gifting or adding sparkle to your season! It will be ready for you to pick up at the Tea.
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing