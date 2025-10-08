Teddys Angels Awareness Shop

T-shirt item
T-shirt
$25

The Multi Awareness T-shirt supports many causes! By wearing this, you show solidarity with victims and survivors; most of all, you become an advocate for change in your community. AVAILABLE in sizes S-XL

T-shirt Plus Size item
T-shirt Plus Size
$30

The Multi Awareness T-shirt supports many causes! By wearing this, you show solidarity with victims and survivors; most of all, you become an advocate for change in your community. AVAILABLE in sizes 2x-4x

Crew Sweatshirt item
Crew Sweatshirt
$40

The Multi Awareness Sweatshirt supports many causes! By wearing this, you show solidarity with victims and survivors; most of all, you become an advocate for change in your community. AVAILABLE in sizes S-XL

Crew Sweatshirt Plus Size item
Crew Sweatshirt Plus Size
$45

The Multi Awareness Sweatshirt supports many causes! By wearing this, you show solidarity with victims and survivors; most of all, you become an advocate for change in your community. AVAILABLE in sizes 2x-4x

Hoodies item
Hoodies
$50

The Multi Awareness Hoodie supports many causes! By wearing this, you show solidarity with victims and survivors; most of all, you become an advocate for change in your community. AVAILABLE in sizes S-XL

Hoodies Plus Size item
Hoodies Plus Size
$55

The Multi Awareness Hoodie supports many causes! By wearing this, you show solidarity with victims and survivors; most of all, you become an advocate for change in your community. AVAILABLE in sizes 2x-4x

Add a donation for Teddys Angels Corp

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!