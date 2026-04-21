Teddy's Bears

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Teddy's Bears

About the memberships

Teddy's Bears Memberships

Founding Member
$25,000

No expiration

The charter members who built this. Legacy status, lifetime access.

Your name in the history books. Exclusive leadership access. Priority experiences. Annual Founders dinner. One-time investment in Cal Football's future.

Annual Member
$1,000

Valid until June 15, 2027

The core community. Full network access, regional events, ongoing impact.

Connect with 400+ Cal Football alumni. Attend regional chapter events. Access the member platform. Renewed annually, impactful every day.

Monthly Membership
$100

Renews monthly

Start small. Stay flexible. Build your commitment over time.


The easiest way to join Teddy's Bears and stay connected to the network. Monthly Members get full access to the alumni platform and community. Perfect for recent grads building their careers or anyone who wants to start with a manageable commitment.


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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!