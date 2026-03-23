TEDx Southlake 2026: Unlearn – The 7th Annual Conference

An elevated and immersive TEDxSouthlake experience designed for deeper connection and access.

Reserved front-row seating for all TEDx Southlake 2026 talks

Full-day access to the complete event experience

Curated lunch with priority networking opportunities

Exclusive post-event interaction time with speakers

Private VIP Dinner Experience (November 7):

Join an intimate evening with TEDxSouthlake speakers, curators, and leadership at The Westin. This private dinner is designed for meaningful conversations, behind-the-scenes insights, and a closer look at what it takes to step onto the TEDx stage.





TEDx Southlake leadership team personally host and guide this experience, offering insights into the journey of becoming a TEDx speaker and the impact of ideas worth spreading.

are

Early Bird Rate: $375 (through August 31)

Standard Rate: $400 (beginning September 1)

Only 40 VIP seats are available.



This experience is intentionally limited to preserve depth, access, and meaningful connection.