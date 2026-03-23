TEDx Southlake 2026: Unlearn – The 7th Annual Conference

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About this event
Access to the full TEDxSouthlake 2026 experience.
Early Bird Rate: $150 (through August 31)
Standard Rate: $175 (beginning September 1)
An elevated and immersive TEDxSouthlake experience designed for deeper connection and access.
Private VIP Dinner Experience (November 7):
Join an intimate evening with TEDxSouthlake speakers, curators, and leadership at The Westin. This private dinner is designed for meaningful conversations, behind-the-scenes insights, and a closer look at what it takes to step onto the TEDx stage.
TEDx Southlake leadership team personally host and guide this experience, offering insights into the journey of becoming a TEDx speaker and the impact of ideas worth spreading.
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Early Bird Rate: $375 (through August 31)
Standard Rate: $400 (beginning September 1)
Only 40 VIP seats are available.
This experience is intentionally limited to preserve depth, access, and meaningful connection.
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