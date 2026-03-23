TEDx Southlake

Hosted by

TEDx Southlake

About this event

TEDx Southlake 2026: Unlearn – The 7th Annual Conference

1200 E State Hwy 114

Southlake, TX 76092, USA

General Admission
$150
Available until Aug 31

Access to the full TEDxSouthlake 2026 experience.

  • Full-day entry to all TEDx talks
  • Curated lunch experience
  • Networking with attendees and speakers
  • Meaningful post-event connections

Early Bird Rate: $150 (through August 31)
Standard Rate: $175 (beginning September 1)

VIP Admission
$375
Available until Aug 31

An elevated and immersive TEDxSouthlake experience designed for deeper connection and access.

  • Reserved front-row seating for all TEDx Southlake 2026 talks
  • Full-day access to the complete event experience
  • Curated lunch with priority networking opportunities
  • Exclusive post-event interaction time with speakers

Private VIP Dinner Experience (November 7):
Join an intimate evening with TEDxSouthlake speakers, curators, and leadership at The Westin. This private dinner is designed for meaningful conversations, behind-the-scenes insights, and a closer look at what it takes to step onto the TEDx stage.


TEDx Southlake leadership team personally host and guide this experience, offering insights into the journey of becoming a TEDx speaker and the impact of ideas worth spreading.

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Early Bird Rate: $375 (through August 31)
Standard Rate: $400 (beginning September 1)

Only 40 VIP seats are available.


This experience is intentionally limited to preserve depth, access, and meaningful connection.

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