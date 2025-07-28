TEDxABQ 2025: Curiosity

Albuquerque, NM 87120, USA
Experience curiosity up close. VIP Access gives you everything in General Admission plus a few perks including exclusive access to our after party (7–9PM) with speakers, curated food + drinks, and surprise moments of connection. A more intimate, curiosity-fueled experience — only 50 available for purchase.
Come curious, get inspired. Your ticket to a full afternoon of big ideas, fresh perspectives, and meaningful conversations. Experience the main event and find yourself amongst a curious community ready to explore and inspire.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!