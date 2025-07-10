TEDxABQ: Moments Worth Bidding For

Step onto your own red dot with a one-on-one session led by a TEDxABQ coach or curator. Whether you're looking to sharpen your public speaking, refine your storytelling, or pitch your own big idea, this is your chance to gain insider insight from the people who help shape TEDx talks from idea to impact. Walk away with actionable feedback — and maybe even a spark for your own TEDx journey.
Level Up Your Voice2: A Private Coaching Session
$200
Starting bid
Level Up Your Voice3: A Private Coaching Session
$200
Starting bid
Level Up Your Voice4: A Private Coaching Session
$200
Starting bid
VIP Preview1: Experience the Talks Before Anyone Else
$300
Starting bid
Get an exclusive sneak peek into TEDxABQ 2025 with VIP access for you and a guest to our private dress rehearsal. Experience the talks before anyone else, then dive deeper with a behind-the-scenes Q&A session with our speakers. It’s an intimate, insider look at the making of a movement — and a rare chance to feed your curiosity before the curtain rises.
VIP Preview2: Experience the Talks Before Anyone Else
$300
Starting bid
VIP Preview3: Experience the Talks Before Anyone Else
$300
Starting bid
Dine with Disruptors1: An Intimate Evening of Ideas & Flavor
$500
Starting bid
Reserve 2 seats at an exclusive table for a private, chef-curated dinner alongside TEDxABQ speakers and core organizers. Savor a multi-course meal crafted by acclaimed Chef Jonathan Perno while engaging in rich, behind-the-scenes conversations with the minds behind TEDxABQ's 2025 Main Event. It’s not just dinner — it’s a seat at the table where curiosity comes alive.
Dine with Disruptors2: An Intimate Evening of Ideas & Flavor
$500
Starting bid
Inspiration On Demand1: A Private TEDxTalk Screening
$1,000
Starting bid
Gather your team or a select group for an exclusive, curated screening of TEDx talks handpicked to resonate with your passions, industry, or goals. Following the screening, engage in a lively, facilitated discussion led by a TEDxABQ speaker or coach — diving deeper into the ideas, sparking fresh insights, and exploring how these big ideas can fuel your own journey forward. It’s a private, immersive experience designed to inspire curiosity and ignite meaningful dialogue.
Inspiration On Demand2: A Private TEDxTalk Screening
$1,000
Starting bid
Unlock Big Ideas1: A Custom TEDx Workshop for Your Team
$3,000
Starting bid
Bring the power of TEDx to your organization with a private, 4-hour workshop led by an expert speaker or coach. Tailored to your company’s needs, this immersive session dives deep into transformative topics like innovation, culture-building, disruptive thinking, and high-performance leadership. Inspire your team, spark new ideas, and walk away with actionable insights — all guided by a thought leader who helps shape the talks that shape the future.
Unlock Big Ideas2: A Custom TEDx Workshop for Your Team
$3,000
Starting bid
Spotlighted by TEDxABQ: Elevate Your Brand
$5,000
Starting bid
Secure the most coveted opportunity of the TEDxABQ 2025 Relaunch. This exclusive package features a professionally-produced interview highlighting you and your company — your vision, values, and impact — showcased before the main event and on all our digital platforms — to a captivated, idea-driven audience. As a premier TEDxABQ sponsor, your brand will be positioned alongside bold thinkers and groundbreaking ideas, leaving a lasting impression on a community of changemakers. Visibility. Credibility. Legacy. All in one exclusive spotlight.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!