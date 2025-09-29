TedxUniversityofsouthflorida

Hosted by

TedxUniversityofsouthflorida

About this event

TedxUniversityofsouthfl

Spark Partner
$1,000

• Name or logo listed on the TEDxUniversityofSouthFlorida website under Partners
• Name listed on the event stage
• Thank-you acknowledgment during the event
• 5 complimentary tickets
• Social media acknowledgment on TEDxUniversityofSouthFlorida accounts

Ignite Partner
$2,000

• Logo listed on the event stage
• Dedicated social media feature post
• Name listed on the event stage
• Thank-you acknowledgment during the event

• 14 complimentary tickets

-Option to include business cards on a community table

Luminary Partner
$4,000

• Logo listed on the event stage
• Dedicated social media feature post
• Name listed on the event stage
• 20 complimentary tickets
• Verbal acknowledgment from the stage
• Inclusion in event gift bags (non-promotional items only, per TEDx rules)

-Option to include business cards on a community table

Legacy Partner
$7,000

• Logo placement on all materials
• 30 complimentary tickets
• Recognition in both the opening and closing of the event

• Short written feature on the TEDxUniversityofSouthFlorida website under “Community Partners”
• Dedicated table in the lobby to share organizational information

Add a donation for TedxUniversityofsouthflorida

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!