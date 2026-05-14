One Peer to Another/ Lakes Region Consumer Advisory Board - Golf Fundraiser

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About this event
18 Holes with cart and lunch, plus a $40 dollar donation supporting One Peer to Another and the Lakes Region Consumer Advisory Board's community and peer support initiatives.
Round for 4 - 18 Holes with cart and lunch, plus a $40 dollar donation supporting One Peer to Another and the Lakes Region Consumer Advisory Board's community and peer support initiatives.
Company Sign at a hole
Social media recognition
Provides prizes for Longest Drive
Mention on social media and website
Sign on longest drive hole
Provides prizes for Closest to the Pin
Mention on social media and website
Sign on Closest to the Pin holes
Includes 5 Raffle tickets that you will receive at check in
Includes 10 Raffle tickets that you will receive at check in
$
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