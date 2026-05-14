One Peer to Another

Hosted by

One Peer to Another

About this event

One Peer to Another/ Lakes Region Consumer Advisory Board - Golf Fundraiser

653 NH-106

Loudon, NH 03307, USA

Individual
$140

18 Holes with cart and lunch, plus a $40 dollar donation supporting One Peer to Another and the Lakes Region Consumer Advisory Board's community and peer support initiatives.

4 Players
$540

Round for 4 - 18 Holes with cart and lunch, plus a $40 dollar donation supporting One Peer to Another and the Lakes Region Consumer Advisory Board's community and peer support initiatives.

Sponsor a Hole
$450

Company Sign at a hole

Social media recognition

Longest Drive Sponsor
$750

Provides prizes for Longest Drive

Mention on social media and website

Sign on longest drive hole

Closest to the Pin Sponsor
$750

Provides prizes for Closest to the Pin

Mention on social media and website

Sign on Closest to the Pin holes

Raffle Ticket (5 Count) - add on
$5

Includes 5 Raffle tickets that you will receive at check in

Raffle Ticket (10 Count) - add on
$10

Includes 10 Raffle tickets that you will receive at check in

Add a donation for One Peer to Another

$

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