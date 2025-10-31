Tee It Fore Kids Classic

For businesses or companies interested in sponsoring the event. This package includes:
For individuals interested in participating.
For our friends who would like to help us give this gift to our children. (donation only)
For our friends who would like to help us give this gift to our children. (donation only)
For our friends who would like to help us give this gift to our children. (donation only)
For our friends who would like to help us give this gift to our children. (donation only)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!