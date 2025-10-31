Tee It Fore Kids Classic

Keney Park Golf Course (171 Windsor Avenue)

Compadres
$1,000

For businesses or companies interested in sponsoring the event. This package includes:

  • Company flag at teebox
  • Two golfers, 
  • Name on Tournament program and AmiGolf website 
Compañeros
$250

For individuals interested in participating.

  • Foursome $1000  
  • $250 per golfer
Amigos
$500

For our friends who would like to help us give this gift to our children.  (donation only)

Amigos
$250

For our friends who would like to help us give this gift to our children.  (donation only)

Amigos
$100

For our friends who would like to help us give this gift to our children.  (donation only)

Amigos
$25

For our friends who would like to help us give this gift to our children.  (donation only)

