Tee It Up for a Great Cause Golf Tournament!

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About this event
Sponsorship includes a custom sign with you company name and logo displayed on one of 18 holes, during the golf tournament.
Sponsorship includes a custom banner with your company sign and logo displayed at the clubhouse during the golf tournament.
Sponsorship includes a four-person golf team entered in the tournament our your choice, golf carts and lunch provided.
Sponsorship includes a custom hole sign on one of 18 holes, a banner on display at the clubhouse with your company name and logo. Also included is a four-person team of your choosing, with golf cart and lunch provide.
$
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