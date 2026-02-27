Jacobs Ladder Foundation For Safety Awareness

Hosted by

Jacobs Ladder Foundation For Safety Awareness

About this event

Tee It Up for a Great Cause Golf Tournament!

1101 N Pecan Rd

Ponca City, OK 74604, USA

Hole Sponsor
$125

Sponsorship includes a custom sign with you company name and logo displayed on one of 18 holes, during the golf tournament.

Event Sponsor
$300

Sponsorship includes a custom banner with your company sign and logo displayed at the clubhouse during the golf tournament.

Team Registration
$450

Sponsorship includes a four-person golf team entered in the tournament our your choice, golf carts and lunch provided.

Title Sponsor
$800

Sponsorship includes a custom hole sign on one of 18 holes, a banner on display at the clubhouse with your company name and logo. Also included is a four-person team of your choosing, with golf cart and lunch provide.

Add a donation for Jacobs Ladder Foundation For Safety Awareness

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!