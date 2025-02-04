Tee It Up for Babies Golf Tournament

Grants entry fees and round of golf for a team of 4 golfers, boxed lunch will be provided.
Hole Sponsorship
$125
Your business logo will be featured at the tee box. Logo image will need to be submitted to [email protected]
Team & Hole Sponsorship
$500
Grants entry fees and round of golf for a team of 4 golfers(boxed lunch will be provided), and also includes one hole sponsorhip where your business logo will be featured at the tee box. Logo image will need to be submitted to [email protected]
