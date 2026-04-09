Atlantic Retail

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Atlantic Retail

About this event

Tee It Up for Charity: Atlantic’s 2nd Annual Golf Auction

Merion Golf Club item
Merion Golf Club
$1,000

Starting bid

Donated By: Jon Peterson; Accompanied By: 2 Golfers; Location: Ardmore, PA

Old Sandwich Golf Club item
Old Sandwich Golf Club
$1,000

Starting bid

Donated By: Jay Bisognano; Accompanied By: 3 Golfers; Location: Plymouth, MA

Myopia Hunt Club item
Myopia Hunt Club
$1,000

Starting bid

Donated By: Ronald L. Rossetti Jr.; Accompanied By: 3 Golfers; Location:  South Hamilton, MA

Bass Rocks Golf Club item
Bass Rocks Golf Club
$1,000

Starting bid

Donated By: Nolan P. Previte; Accompanied By: 3 Golfers; Location: Gloucester, MA

Farm Neck on Martha’s Vineyard item
Farm Neck on Martha’s Vineyard
$1,000

Starting bid

 Donated By: Sean Gildea; Accompanied By: 3 Golfers; Location: Oak Bluffs, MA

Sleepy Hollow Country Club item
Sleepy Hollow Country Club
$1,000

Starting bid

Donated By: Chris Peterson; Accompanied By: 3 Golfers; Location: Briarcliff Manor, NY
Hyannisport Club item
Hyannisport Club
$1,000

Starting bid

Donated By: Michael Olson; Accompanied By: 3 Golfers; Location: Hyannis Port, MA

Hyannisport Club item
Hyannisport Club
$1,000

Starting bid

Donated By: Mark Klaman; Accompanied By: 3 Golfers; Location: Hyannis Port, MA

Belmont Country Club item
Belmont Country Club
$1,000

Starting bid

Donated By: J.P. Fine; Accompanied By: 3 Golfers; Location: Belmont, MA

Concord Country Club item
Concord Country Club
$1,000

Starting bid

Donated By: Thomas Sibley; Accompanied By: 3 Golfers; Location: Concord, MA

Oak Hill Country Club item
Oak Hill Country Club
$1,000

Starting bid

Donated By: Loren R. Flaum; Accompanied By: 3 Golfers; Location: Rochester, NY

Coral Ridge Country Club item
Coral Ridge Country Club
$1,000

Starting bid

Donated By: John Rehak; Accompanied By: 3 Golfers; Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL

Charles River Country Club item
Charles River Country Club
$1,000

Starting bid

Donated By: Bryan Anderson; Accompanied By: 3 Golfers; Location: Newton, MA

Essex Golf & Country Club item
Essex Golf & Country Club
$1,000

Starting bid

Donated By: Peter Cosidine; Accompanied By: 3 Golfers; Location: Manchester, MA

Jupiter Hills Golf Club item
Jupiter Hills Golf Club
$1,000

Starting bid

Donated By: Dan Lynch; Accompanied By: 3 Golfers; Location: Tequesta, FL

Jupiter Hills Golf Club item
Jupiter Hills Golf Club
$1,000

Starting bid

Donated By: Tom Godino; Accompanied By: 3 Golfers; Location: Tequesta, FL

Myers Park Country Club item
Myers Park Country Club
$1,000

Starting bid

Donated By: Wes Thurmond; Accompanied By: 3 Golfers; Location: Charlotte, NC

Wellesley Country Club item
Wellesley Country Club
$1,000

Starting bid

 Donated By: Jamie Carlin; Accompanied By: 3 Golfers; Location: Wellesley, MA

Winchester Country Club item
Winchester Country Club
$1,000

Starting bid

Donated By: Steve Tomesello; Accompanied By: 3 Golfers; Location: Winchester, MA

TPC Boston item
TPC Boston
$1,000

Starting bid

Donated By: Brendon McCarthy; Accompanied By: 3 Golfers; Location: Norton, MA

Wampanoag Country Club item
Wampanoag Country Club
$1,000

Starting bid

Donated By: Michael Moran; Accompanied By: 3 Golfers; Location: West Hartford, CT

GreatHorse Country Club item
GreatHorse Country Club
$1,000

Starting bid

Donated By: Sean Kavanagh; Accompanied By: 3 Golfers; Location: Hampden, MA

Framingham Country Club item
Framingham Country Club
$1,000

Starting bid

 Donated By: Bob Brown; Accompanied By: 3 Golfers; Location: Framingham, MA

Falmouth Country Club item
Falmouth Country Club
$1,000

Starting bid

 Donated By: Jonathon Cohen; Accompanied By: 3 Golfers; Location: Falmouth, ME

Boston Golf Club item
Boston Golf Club
$1,000

Starting bid

 Donated By: Marty McInnis; Accompanied By: 3 Golfers; Location: Hingham, MA

Weston Golf Club item
Weston Golf Club
$1,000

Starting bid

 Donated By: Jonathon Hueber; Accompanied By: 3 Golfers; Location: Weston, MA 

Wollaston Golf Club item
Wollaston Golf Club
$1,000

Starting bid

 Donated By: Steve Callahan Jr.; Accompanied By: 3 Golfers; Location: Milton, MA 

Rhode Island Country Club item
Rhode Island Country Club
$1,000

Starting bid

 Donated By: Cris Crecelius; Accompanied By: 3 Golfers; Location: Barrington, RI

Manufacturers’ Golf & Country Club item
Manufacturers’ Golf & Country Club
$1,000

Starting bid

 Donated By: Chris Reed; Accompanied By: 3 Golfers; Location: Fort Washington, PA

Dedham Country and Polo Club item
Dedham Country and Polo Club
$1,000

Starting bid

Donated By: Justin Smith; Accompanied By: 3 Golfers; Location: Dedham, MA

The Ridge Club item
The Ridge Club
$1,000

Starting bid

Donated By: Michael Alberico; Accompanied By: 3 Golfers; Location: Sandwich, MA

The Grove XXIII item
The Grove XXIII
$1,000

Starting bid

Donated By: Jon Curran; Accompanied By: 3 Golfers; Location: Hobe Sound, FL

The Country Club item
The Country Club
$1,000

Starting bid

Donated By: Joe Pasquale; Accompanied By: 3 Golfers; Location: Brookline, MA

Dye Preserve item
Dye Preserve
$1,000

Starting bid

Donated By: Joe Pasquale; Accompanied By: 3 Golfers; Location: Jupiter, FL

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!