Tee It Up for Charity: Atlantic’s 2nd Annual Golf Auction

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Donated By: Jon Peterson; Accompanied By: 2 Golfers; Location: Ardmore, PA
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Donated By: Jay Bisognano; Accompanied By: 3 Golfers; Location: Plymouth, MA
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Donated By: Ronald L. Rossetti Jr.; Accompanied By: 3 Golfers; Location: South Hamilton, MA
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Donated By: Nolan P. Previte; Accompanied By: 3 Golfers; Location: Gloucester, MA
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Donated By: Sean Gildea; Accompanied By: 3 Golfers; Location: Oak Bluffs, MA
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Donated By: Michael Olson; Accompanied By: 3 Golfers; Location: Hyannis Port, MA
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Donated By: Mark Klaman; Accompanied By: 3 Golfers; Location: Hyannis Port, MA
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Donated By: J.P. Fine; Accompanied By: 3 Golfers; Location: Belmont, MA
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Donated By: Thomas Sibley; Accompanied By: 3 Golfers; Location: Concord, MA
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Donated By: Loren R. Flaum; Accompanied By: 3 Golfers; Location: Rochester, NY
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Donated By: John Rehak; Accompanied By: 3 Golfers; Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL
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Donated By: Bryan Anderson; Accompanied By: 3 Golfers; Location: Newton, MA
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Donated By: Peter Cosidine; Accompanied By: 3 Golfers; Location: Manchester, MA
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Donated By: Dan Lynch; Accompanied By: 3 Golfers; Location: Tequesta, FL
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Donated By: Tom Godino; Accompanied By: 3 Golfers; Location: Tequesta, FL
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Donated By: Wes Thurmond; Accompanied By: 3 Golfers; Location: Charlotte, NC
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Donated By: Jamie Carlin; Accompanied By: 3 Golfers; Location: Wellesley, MA
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Donated By: Steve Tomesello; Accompanied By: 3 Golfers; Location: Winchester, MA
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Donated By: Brendon McCarthy; Accompanied By: 3 Golfers; Location: Norton, MA
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Donated By: Michael Moran; Accompanied By: 3 Golfers; Location: West Hartford, CT
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Donated By: Sean Kavanagh; Accompanied By: 3 Golfers; Location: Hampden, MA
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Donated By: Bob Brown; Accompanied By: 3 Golfers; Location: Framingham, MA
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Donated By: Jonathon Cohen; Accompanied By: 3 Golfers; Location: Falmouth, ME
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Donated By: Marty McInnis; Accompanied By: 3 Golfers; Location: Hingham, MA
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Donated By: Jonathon Hueber; Accompanied By: 3 Golfers; Location: Weston, MA
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Donated By: Steve Callahan Jr.; Accompanied By: 3 Golfers; Location: Milton, MA
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Donated By: Cris Crecelius; Accompanied By: 3 Golfers; Location: Barrington, RI
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Donated By: Chris Reed; Accompanied By: 3 Golfers; Location: Fort Washington, PA
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Donated By: Justin Smith; Accompanied By: 3 Golfers; Location: Dedham, MA
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Donated By: Michael Alberico; Accompanied By: 3 Golfers; Location: Sandwich, MA
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Donated By: Jon Curran; Accompanied By: 3 Golfers; Location: Hobe Sound, FL
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Donated By: Joe Pasquale; Accompanied By: 3 Golfers; Location: Brookline, MA
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Donated By: Joe Pasquale; Accompanied By: 3 Golfers; Location: Jupiter, FL
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