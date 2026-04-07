Midland High School Athletic Booster Club

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Midland High School Athletic Booster Club

About this event

Tee it Up Fore Chemic Pride - Sponsorship Signup

2750 Lauria Rd

Midland, MI 48642, USA

Chemic Pride Sponsor
$5,000

HIGH VISIBILITY BANNER displayed when golfers enter Sandy Ridge plus placement on the Midland High digital marquee (corner of Washington and Eastlawn) during the 2026 Football Season. Includes golf foursome/dinner

Cart Sponsors
$1,500

Name prominently displayed in every cart (Maximum of 72 carts).  Plus placement on the Midland High digital marquee (corner of Washington and Eastlawn) during the 2026 Football Season.

Dinner Sponsors
$750

Name prominently displayed at all dinner tables plus placement on the Midland High digital marquee (corner of Washington and Eastlawn) during the 2026 Football Season.

Blue & Gold Sponsors
$500

Multiple hole signs in prominent locations on the course, plus placement on the Midland High digital marquee (corner of Washington and Eastlawn) during the 2026 Football Season.

Putt -To- Win Sponsor
$250

Signage displayed at putting green where putting contest takes place

Alumni/Chemic Booster
$100

Signage prominently displayed at a tee box

Dinner Only Guest
$30

Enjoy the post-scramble dinner. Golf not included.

Add a donation for Midland High School Athletic Booster Club

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