Tee it Up Fore Chemic Pride - Sponsorship Signup

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About this event
HIGH VISIBILITY BANNER displayed when golfers enter Sandy Ridge plus placement on the Midland High digital marquee (corner of Washington and Eastlawn) during the 2026 Football Season. Includes golf foursome/dinner
Name prominently displayed in every cart (Maximum of 72 carts). Plus placement on the Midland High digital marquee (corner of Washington and Eastlawn) during the 2026 Football Season.
Name prominently displayed at all dinner tables plus placement on the Midland High digital marquee (corner of Washington and Eastlawn) during the 2026 Football Season.
Multiple hole signs in prominent locations on the course, plus placement on the Midland High digital marquee (corner of Washington and Eastlawn) during the 2026 Football Season.
Signage displayed at putting green where putting contest takes place
Signage prominently displayed at a tee box
Enjoy the post-scramble dinner. Golf not included.
$
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