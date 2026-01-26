TEE IT UP @ Topgolf Las Vegas

Join Kitestring Technology Services, MicroTouch, and Bellanova for a fun, retailer-only night at Topgolf Las Vegas on Monday, February 2nd from 5-7pm, just across from the MGM Convention Center. We’ll be taking over Level 1, Bays 126-130 for an evening of Topgolf game play, great food, drinks, and easygoing networking with grocery retail technology leaders. Attendance is capped at 40 retailers, and RSVP is required. When you arrive, just give the host the code word Kitestring and you’re in.