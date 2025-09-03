"Tee Off for Hope" Trick-or-Tee Soirée

🎟️ General Admission

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.





A Halloween masquerade party combines the intrigue and elegance of a masquerade ball with the spooky fun of Halloween. Guests wear masks and costumes, often with a Halloween theme, creating an atmosphere of mystery and playful disguise. Decorations might include elements of both masquerade and Halloween, such as dark colors, ornate masks, and spooky decor like cobwebs and pumpkins. Entertainment could range from live music and dancing to themed activities like fortune telling or mystery games.

🎭 Masquerade Dress Code

Mystery. Elegance. Enchantment.

Step into a night of intrigue and glamour. Guests are encouraged to dress in formal or semi-formal evening attire with a touch of dramatic flair.

Dress Guidelines:

👗 Ladies: Elegant gowns, cocktail dresses, or formal evening wear. Add sparkle, lace, or bold colors for a dramatic touch.

🤵 Gentlemen: Suits or tuxedos. Dark tones, crisp tailoring, and creative accessories welcome.

🎭 Masks are required – traditional, feathered, bejeweled, or mysterious—choose a mask that complements your look and adds to the mystique.

This is your chance to dress up, hide behind the mask, and enjoy the magic of the night.



🖤 Masquerade Finger Foods 🎭

Delectable bites as mysterious and refined as the masks guests wear...May include savory canapés, delicate tartlets, skewered bites, mini pastries, and luxurious nibbles like truffle arancini, smoked salmon blinis, or prosciutto-wrapped fruits. Sweet treats may include intricately decorated petit fours, macarons, or chocolate-dipped strawberries.