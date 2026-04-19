Tee-Off for Kids Charity Golf Tournament Sponsorships

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About this event
WV
Includes: Logo on registration table, all areas, banners and social media post, sign with your company logo displayed at (3) holes, and (3) Foursome Team Entries
Your company logo displayed in all tournament areas, banners, mentioned in social media announcements, sign with your company logo displayed at (2) Holes and (2) Foursome entries.
Your company logo displayed in the tournament area, banners, social media post, your company logo displayed at (1) hole and (1) foursome entry
Sign with your company logo displayed in tournament area, banner and mentioned in social media post
Sign with your logo displayed at assigned hole and invitation to setup at your assigned hole.
Sign displayed with your company logo at the green of the putting contest and mentioned in all social media post.
Sign with your logo at the contest hole and mentioned in all social media post
Sign with your company logo at the assign hole of contest and mentioned in all social media post.
Sign with your company logo at the contest hole and mentioned in all social media
Sign with your company logo at the contest holes, mentioned in all social media post as a premier event sponsor. This is a (4) hole contest package.
Your name and logo will be displayed on all of the beverage carts
Will be recognized as the premier sponsor of the live scoring for the event
Your company logo on all promotional materials, mentioned in social media and logo displayed on tournament banner
Recognized and the main lunch sponsor, company log displayed on tournament banner and mentioned in social media post.
Company logo displayed on all golf balls given to tournament players
Your company name will be used as team name during the Tee-Off for Kids Golf Tournament and advertised as team sponsor. Mentioned in social media post as a team sponsor
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