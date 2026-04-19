Spark Of Love Foundation

Hosted by

Spark Of Love Foundation

About this event

Tee-Off for Kids Charity Golf Tournament Sponsorships

99 Fairway Drive South Charleston

WV

For the Kids Signature Event Sponsor
$5,500

Includes: Logo on registration table, all areas, banners and social media post, sign with your company logo displayed at (3) holes, and (3) Foursome Team Entries

Gold Sponsorship Level
$2,000

Your company logo displayed in all tournament areas, banners, mentioned in social media announcements, sign with your company logo displayed at (2) Holes and (2) Foursome entries.

Silver Sponsorship Level
$1,000

Your company logo displayed in the tournament area, banners, social media post, your company logo displayed at (1) hole and (1) foursome entry

Bronze Level Sponsorship
$500

Sign with your company logo displayed in tournament area, banner and mentioned in social media post

Hole Sponsorship
$250

Sign with your logo displayed at assigned hole and invitation to setup at your assigned hole.

Putting Contest Sponsorship
$350

Sign displayed with your company logo at the green of the putting contest and mentioned in all social media post.

Longest Drive Contest Sponsor
$400

Sign with your logo at the contest hole and mentioned in all social media post

Closet to the Pin Contest Sponsor
$400

Sign with your company logo at the assign hole of contest and mentioned in all social media post.

Longest Putt Contest Sponsor
$300

Sign with your company logo at the contest hole and mentioned in all social media

Hole in One Contest Sponsor
$650

Sign with your company logo at the contest holes, mentioned in all social media post as a premier event sponsor. This is a (4) hole contest package.

Beverage Cart Sponsor
$350

Your name and logo will be displayed on all of the beverage carts

Live Scoring Sponsor
$250

Will be recognized as the premier sponsor of the live scoring for the event

Swag Bag Sponsor
$1,000

Your company logo on all promotional materials, mentioned in social media and logo displayed on tournament banner

Tee-Off for Kids Lunch Sponsor
$1,000

Recognized and the main lunch sponsor, company log displayed on tournament banner and mentioned in social media post.

Golf Ball Sponsor
$500

Company logo displayed on all golf balls given to tournament players

Tee-Off for Kids Team Sponsorship
$500

Your company name will be used as team name during the Tee-Off for Kids Golf Tournament and advertised as team sponsor. Mentioned in social media post as a team sponsor

Add a donation for Spark Of Love Foundation

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