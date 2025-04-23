Hosted by

Ann Arbor Pioneer Football Booster Club

About this event

Sales closed

Pioneer Football Benefit Auction

Pick-up location

Pioneer High School Rd, Ann Arbor, MI 48103, USA

14K Yellow Gold - Carla Gold Oval Hoop Earrings item
14K Yellow Gold - Carla Gold Oval Hoop Earrings item
14K Yellow Gold - Carla Gold Oval Hoop Earrings
$185

Starting bid

Value $499.95

Lewis Jewelers

300 S. Maple Rd.

Ann Arbor - 48103

https://www.lewisjewelers.com/

Bid to win these stunning, elegant 14K Yellow Gold Carla Gold Oval Hoop Earrings with a high polish finish. Includes "Statement of Replacement Cost" at $499.95 and complimentary cleaner.

Ultimate Automobile Detail item
Ultimate Automobile Detail
$95

Starting bid

Value $255

Community Auto Wash - ULTIMATE DETAIL

1910 S. Industrial Ann Arbor, 48104

https://www.communityautowash.net/

ULTIMATE DETAIL INCLUDES:

  • Shampoo carpets, seats, and mats
  • Clean dashboard, center console, and doors
  • Protectant applied inside and out
  • Exterior wash
  • Professional hand wax
  • Rain - X All Windows
  • Paint Sealant
  • Premium Wheel Treatment
  • Engine Clean and Shine

*Vans and SUV’s with more than 2 rows - $30 additional cost

** Pet hair at an additional cost, per owner’s discretion

Just because...YOU deserve it! item
Just because...YOU deserve it! item
Just because...YOU deserve it! item
Just because...YOU deserve it!
$95

Starting bid

Value $240

>10 SHINE or UpLift classes at SHINE Dance Fitness valued at $100

https://www.shinedancefitnessofannarbor.com/

>RelaxStation gift certificates - valued at $90

https://relaxstation.com/

>Lily's Garden gift card, Ann Arbor's original Kerrytown Florist - valued at $50

https://lilysgarden.com/


Bose Soundlink Home Bluetooth Speaker item
Bose Soundlink Home Bluetooth Speaker item
Bose Soundlink Home Bluetooth Speaker
$95

Starting bid

Value $229

Bose SoundLink Home Speaker brings standout sound from a portable, Bluetooth 5.3 speaker.

Up to 9 hours of battery life, you can wirelessly add music to any room of your home — from bedroom to kitchen and back.


Donated by the Laramore-Josey Family (Pioneer Football Alumni Parents)


Click here for product details from the Bose website:

https://bit.ly/BoseSoundLinkHome

Lake Forest Golf Club item
Lake Forest Golf Club
$75

Starting bid

Value $180

Lake Forest Golf Club

Ann Arbor's neighborhood Golf Club. We are golf...and so much more.

https://lakeforestgc.com/


Four 18-Hole Green Fees

valid anytime during the week and after 2pm on weekends and Holidays

Expires 10/31/2026

3110 W. Ellsworth Rd. Ann Arbor 48103

Master the Green item
Master the Green
$75

Starting bid

Valued at $175

-Private Lesson with a Kendall Academy of Golf Instructor (valued at $150)

-Miles of Golf range card (valued at $25)

https://www.milesofgolf.com/

https://kendallacademyofgolf.com/


Bid for the ultimate game improvement experience ~ Premier golf instruction for golfers of all levels at the Kendall Academy and practice shots at the Top 100 Range at Miles of Golf.

Ron's Garage Full Service Oil Change item
Ron's Garage Full Service Oil Change
$70

Starting bid

Valued at $171

Ron's Garage, serving Washtenaw Co. since 1982

1130 Rosewood St. Ann Arbor, 48104

https://ronsgaragea2.com/

Oil Change and Filter Replacement Service

Service includes:

  • Filter replacement
  • Full synthetic or Synthetic Blend Oil (up to 5 quarts)
  • 40+ point Digital Courtesy Inspection
  • Call 734-662-8379 to schedule


Dine, Laugh, and Cheers Date Night item
Dine, Laugh, and Cheers Date Night
$60

Starting bid

Value $140

Carlyle Grill ($50)

https://www.carlylegrill.com/

hear.say brewing + theater

(2 Tickets valued at $40 + a $50 gift card)

https://www.heardotsay.com/


Relish in an evening of dining delights and downright fun for two on Ann Arbor's west side. Indulge in the comfort of Carlyle Grill's home-style dishes crafted with top notch ingredients, then head to hear.say brewing + theater for a fun evening of laughter and cheers as you enjoy craft beer and comedy.

Charcuto-Me-Cherry item
Charcuto-Me-Cherry item
Charcuto-Me-Cherry item
Charcuto-Me-Cherry
$55

Starting bid

Value $140


This unique, premium quality, hardwood walnut charcutoTRAY from local FUNctional wood artist, WoodChic, paired with delectables from Michigan's own, Cherry Republic, will be the talk of the charcuterie spread. Bid to win this fun and tasty crowd pleaser!

  • CharcutoTRAY measures 8.5"x 11.5"
  • Cherry Republic gift box includes: Bee Keeper's Hot Honey , Dried Montmorency Cherries, Great Hall Smooth Mustard, Cherry Fig Jam, Cherry Horseradish, and Cherry Bacon Spread

https://www.woodchicbyag.com/

https://www.cherryrepublic.com/

Meijer Gift Card item
Meijer Gift Card
$50

Starting bid

Valued at $100

Meijer gift card, valid at any location

https://www.meijer.com/


From fresh groceries to back-to-school needs to pet care, pharmacy, toys, and more...Meijer has you covered! Known for "Higher standards. Lower prices." and a belief in "Stronger Together", Meijer has donated an easy-to-use gift card in support of Pioneer Football. Get your bid in now to win this oh, so useful item!

Beauty Bliss Bundle item
Beauty Bliss Bundle item
Beauty Bliss Bundle item
Beauty Bliss Bundle
$70

Starting bid

Valued at $175


Hjem Beauty - $100 gift card toward services

https://www.hjembeauty.com/

LUSH Blissful Gift Box, valued at $75

LUSH Cosmetics Briarwood - Fresh handmade cosmetics

https://www.lush.com/us/en_us/p/blissfulgift


Indulge in Hjem Beauty's warm salon environment with a team of highly educated stylists who approach hair with a deep passion for beauty and a mastery of chemistry. Then, treat yourself with LUSH's delightful seven beautifully packaged shower and body gift set. Comfort and relaxation from head to toe.

  • Ro's Argan Body Conditioner 45 g/ 1.5 oz
  • Sleepy Shower Gel 100 ml/ 3.3 fl. oz
  • Dream Cream Self-Preserving Body Lotion 45 g/ 1.5 oz
  • Pink Peppermint Foot Lotion 45 g/ 1.5 oz
  • Gorgeous Moisturizer 10 g/ 0.3 oz
  • Rub Rub Rub Body Scrub 130 g/ 4.5 oz
  • Honey I Washed The Kids Soap
Steak Your Claim at Texas Roadhouse item
Steak Your Claim at Texas Roadhouse
$25

Starting bid

Valued at $60

Texas Roadhouse

3133 Ann Arbor-Saline Rd. 48108

https://www.texasroadhouse.com

  • Dinner for 2, up to $40
  • Texas Roadhouse Rib and Steak Seasoning
  • Texas Roadhouse peanuts and beef jerky

Have a hankering for Legendary Hand-Cut Steaks, Fall-Off-The-Bone Ribs, Made-From-Scratch Sides, Ice-Cold Beer and irresistible Fresh-Baked Bread? Get yer bid in now to wrangle in some lip-smacking grub!

IF IT DOESN'T SAY TEXAS, IT'S NOT TEXAS ROADHOUSE®


Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!