Pioneer Football Benefit Auction

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Starting bid
Value $499.95
Lewis Jewelers
300 S. Maple Rd.
Ann Arbor - 48103
https://www.lewisjewelers.com/
Bid to win these stunning, elegant 14K Yellow Gold Carla Gold Oval Hoop Earrings with a high polish finish. Includes "Statement of Replacement Cost" at $499.95 and complimentary cleaner.
Starting bid
Value $255
Community Auto Wash - ULTIMATE DETAIL
1910 S. Industrial Ann Arbor, 48104
https://www.communityautowash.net/
ULTIMATE DETAIL INCLUDES:
*Vans and SUV’s with more than 2 rows - $30 additional cost
** Pet hair at an additional cost, per owner’s discretion
Starting bid
Value $240
>10 SHINE or UpLift classes at SHINE Dance Fitness valued at $100
https://www.shinedancefitnessofannarbor.com/
>RelaxStation gift certificates - valued at $90
>Lily's Garden gift card, Ann Arbor's original Kerrytown Florist - valued at $50
Starting bid
Value $229
Bose SoundLink Home Speaker brings standout sound from a portable, Bluetooth 5.3 speaker.
Up to 9 hours of battery life, you can wirelessly add music to any room of your home — from bedroom to kitchen and back.
Donated by the Laramore-Josey Family (Pioneer Football Alumni Parents)
Click here for product details from the Bose website:
Starting bid
Value $180
Lake Forest Golf Club
Ann Arbor's neighborhood Golf Club. We are golf...and so much more.
Four 18-Hole Green Fees
valid anytime during the week and after 2pm on weekends and Holidays
Expires 10/31/2026
3110 W. Ellsworth Rd. Ann Arbor 48103
Starting bid
Valued at $175
-Private Lesson with a Kendall Academy of Golf Instructor (valued at $150)
-Miles of Golf range card (valued at $25)
https://kendallacademyofgolf.com/
Bid for the ultimate game improvement experience ~ Premier golf instruction for golfers of all levels at the Kendall Academy and practice shots at the Top 100 Range at Miles of Golf.
Starting bid
Valued at $171
Ron's Garage, serving Washtenaw Co. since 1982
1130 Rosewood St. Ann Arbor, 48104
Oil Change and Filter Replacement Service
Service includes:
Starting bid
Value $140
Carlyle Grill ($50)
hear.say brewing + theater
(2 Tickets valued at $40 + a $50 gift card)
Relish in an evening of dining delights and downright fun for two on Ann Arbor's west side. Indulge in the comfort of Carlyle Grill's home-style dishes crafted with top notch ingredients, then head to hear.say brewing + theater for a fun evening of laughter and cheers as you enjoy craft beer and comedy.
Starting bid
Value $140
This unique, premium quality, hardwood walnut charcutoTRAY from local FUNctional wood artist, WoodChic, paired with delectables from Michigan's own, Cherry Republic, will be the talk of the charcuterie spread. Bid to win this fun and tasty crowd pleaser!
Starting bid
Valued at $100
Meijer gift card, valid at any location
From fresh groceries to back-to-school needs to pet care, pharmacy, toys, and more...Meijer has you covered! Known for "Higher standards. Lower prices." and a belief in "Stronger Together", Meijer has donated an easy-to-use gift card in support of Pioneer Football. Get your bid in now to win this oh, so useful item!
Starting bid
Valued at $175
Hjem Beauty - $100 gift card toward services
LUSH Blissful Gift Box, valued at $75
LUSH Cosmetics Briarwood - Fresh handmade cosmetics
https://www.lush.com/us/en_us/p/blissfulgift
Indulge in Hjem Beauty's warm salon environment with a team of highly educated stylists who approach hair with a deep passion for beauty and a mastery of chemistry. Then, treat yourself with LUSH's delightful seven beautifully packaged shower and body gift set. Comfort and relaxation from head to toe.
Starting bid
Valued at $60
Texas Roadhouse
3133 Ann Arbor-Saline Rd. 48108
https://www.texasroadhouse.com
Have a hankering for Legendary Hand-Cut Steaks, Fall-Off-The-Bone Ribs, Made-From-Scratch Sides, Ice-Cold Beer and irresistible Fresh-Baked Bread? Get yer bid in now to wrangle in some lip-smacking grub!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!