Pioneer Football Benefit Auction

Valued at $100

Meijer gift card, valid at any location

https://www.meijer.com/





From fresh groceries to back-to-school needs to pet care, pharmacy, toys, and more...Meijer has you covered! Known for "Higher standards. Lower prices." and a belief in "Stronger Together", Meijer has donated an easy-to-use gift card in support of Pioneer Football. Get your bid in now to win this oh, so useful item!