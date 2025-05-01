Beyond The Green V2 Fostering Change Golf Tournament Fundraiser

The most popular golf tournament entry, our standard foursome participation fee is just $500 to enjoy our Beyond The Green V2 Fostering Change Golf Tournament at the Sugar Creek Golf & Tennis Center. Your contribution grants opportunities and provides necessities that disadvantaged youth in our community may otherwise not have. This event celebrates the spirit of giving.
Come show off your outfit and wear your best hat. Lunch is included.
This payment covers one table two chairs and two lunches. Indoors no tent needed.
A Hole Sponsor at Beyond The Green V2 Fostering Change Golf Tournamentat the Sugar Creek Golf & Tennis Center., will have their logo displayed around a single hole. Only your logo will be promoted around this area. This includes multiple signage. Company can choose to place tent on hole and promote their product. Logo will also be displayed around the event on the day of.
V2 National Association of Foster Youth Inc. holds 501(c)(3) status. For Your records, Our employer identification number (EIN) is 83-xxxxxxx.
Lunch Sponsor
4 players for golf tournament and lunch
Sponsor can provide banner or table to be placed at assigned hole
Recognition and company logo on all golf carts
Recognition and company logo on V2 website
- Inclusion in all media, including logo in event program
Show your support and get seen! Purchase a promotional sign that will be strategically placed around high-visibility areas.
