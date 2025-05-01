Beyond The Green V2 Fostering Change Golf Tournament Fundraiser

A Hole Sponsor at Beyond The Green V2 Fostering Change Golf Tournamentat the Sugar Creek Golf & Tennis Center., will have their logo displayed around a single hole. Only your logo will be promoted around this area. This includes multiple signage. Company can choose to place tent on hole and promote their product. Logo will also be displayed around the event on the day of.



Your contribution grants opportunities and provides necessities that disadvantaged youth in our community may otherwise not have.

V2 National Association of Foster Youth Inc. holds 501(c)(3) status. For Your records, Our employer identification number (EIN) is 83-xxxxxxx.