Tee Off For Troops - Sponsorships

Add a donation for Rogers County Blue Star Mothers
$
Lunch Sponsor
Free
By choosing to sponsor lunch, your business will have the unique opportunity to engage directly with participants, offering an invaluable chance to showcase your products or services. As a lunch sponsor, you'll receive presentation time during the meal, allowing you to connect with our audience in a meaningful way. Furthermore, an information table will be provided for you to display promotional materials, ensuring your brand remains at the forefront of attendees' minds. This sponsorship not only supports the event but also elevates your business presence, creating lasting impressions on all who attend.
By choosing to sponsor lunch, your business will have the unique opportunity to engage directly with participants, offering an invaluable chance to showcase your products or services. As a lunch sponsor, you'll receive presentation time during the meal, allowing you to connect with our audience in a meaningful way. Furthermore, an information table will be provided for you to display promotional materials, ensuring your brand remains at the forefront of attendees' minds. This sponsorship not only supports the event but also elevates your business presence, creating lasting impressions on all who attend.
Swag Bag Sponsor
Free
This represents a remarkable opportunity to elevate the visibility of your business. By sponsoring the Swag Bags, you will contribute 150 items to be included in our attendee swag bags. Furthermore, your business name will be prominently displayed on both the event banner and the t-shirts, enhancing your brand recognition among participants.
This represents a remarkable opportunity to elevate the visibility of your business. By sponsoring the Swag Bags, you will contribute 150 items to be included in our attendee swag bags. Furthermore, your business name will be prominently displayed on both the event banner and the t-shirts, enhancing your brand recognition among participants.
Banner Sponsor
$75
Are you aiming to enhance your business visibility? Our sponsorship package offers a prime opportunity for your logo to be prominently featured on our event banner. Additionally, your business name will be showcased prominently on the event t-shirts.
Are you aiming to enhance your business visibility? Our sponsorship package offers a prime opportunity for your logo to be prominently featured on our event banner. Additionally, your business name will be showcased prominently on the event t-shirts.
Troop Sponsor
$100
If you're enthusiastic about making a difference but unsure where to start, think about the Troop Sponsorship. This program ensures that a member or veteran of the United States Armed Forces can take part in the tournament without any personal costs. Additionally, your business name will be featured prominently on the event banner and t-shirts.
If you're enthusiastic about making a difference but unsure where to start, think about the Troop Sponsorship. This program ensures that a member or veteran of the United States Armed Forces can take part in the tournament without any personal costs. Additionally, your business name will be featured prominently on the event banner and t-shirts.
Mulligan Sponsor
$125
Everyone values a chance for a fresh start. As our mulligan sponsor, your business logo will be featured prominently on our mulligan cards. This sponsorship is exclusive, and it also includes your business name showcased on the event banner and t-shirts.
Everyone values a chance for a fresh start. As our mulligan sponsor, your business logo will be featured prominently on our mulligan cards. This sponsorship is exclusive, and it also includes your business name showcased on the event banner and t-shirts.
Tee Sponsor
$150
The sponsorship package features 18x24 signage showcasing your business name, prominently placed at a hole of your choice. Additionally, your business name will be prominently displayed on the event banner and on the t-shirts as part of the sponsorship.
The sponsorship package features 18x24 signage showcasing your business name, prominently placed at a hole of your choice. Additionally, your business name will be prominently displayed on the event banner and on the t-shirts as part of the sponsorship.
Golf Towel Sponsor
$800
This exclusive sponsorship ensures that your brand is visible every time participants reach for their towel, making it a memorable part of their event experience. Additionally, your business name will be featured on the event banner and t-shirts, further enhancing your visibility and connection with the community. This is a unique opportunity to align your brand with an event that values camaraderie and support, offering a personal touch with every towel used.
This exclusive sponsorship ensures that your brand is visible every time participants reach for their towel, making it a memorable part of their event experience. Additionally, your business name will be featured on the event banner and t-shirts, further enhancing your visibility and connection with the community. This is a unique opportunity to align your brand with an event that values camaraderie and support, offering a personal touch with every towel used.
T-Shirt Sponsor
$1,200
Exclusive sponsorship entails the inclusion of your business name and logo on the back of our event shirts, accompanied by the names of other participating businesses listed below. The printing will be in a single color and can be fully customized within a designated 9x3 area. Furthermore, your business name will be prominently displayed on the event banner.
Exclusive sponsorship entails the inclusion of your business name and logo on the back of our event shirts, accompanied by the names of other participating businesses listed below. The printing will be in a single color and can be fully customized within a designated 9x3 area. Furthermore, your business name will be prominently displayed on the event banner.
Hat Sponsor
$1,500
Exclusive sponsorship includes the placement of your business name and logo on our event hats, printed in a single color. Additionally, your business name will be prominently featured on the event banner and t-shirts, ensuring significant visibility throughout the event.
Exclusive sponsorship includes the placement of your business name and logo on our event hats, printed in a single color. Additionally, your business name will be prominently featured on the event banner and t-shirts, ensuring significant visibility throughout the event.
Golf Ball Sponsor
$2,000
This exclusive sponsorship package includes your business logo printed on our event golf balls. Your business name will also be prominently featured on the event banner and displayed on the t-shirts, showcasing your support as a sponsor.
This exclusive sponsorship package includes your business logo printed on our event golf balls. Your business name will also be prominently featured on the event banner and displayed on the t-shirts, showcasing your support as a sponsor.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!