Tee Up for ESFL 2026

⛳ Prize Package:

Win a $300 PGA TOUR Superstore Gift Card, valid for (1)12-month Players' Club Plus: Golf & Tennis Membership. perfect for golf gear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and more — plus the opportunity to use it toward grips, shafts, strings, or other materials available through PGA TOUR Superstore locations!

🏌️ PGA TOUR Superstore locations can be found in 85 locations nationwide, including stores in:

Houston, TX

Dallas, TX

Austin, TX

Atlanta, GA

Orlando, FL

Scottsdale, AZ

Please check your local area or PGAtoursuperstore.com for exact locations closest to you.