🥍From Faceoffs to Fairways: LTG Fundraiser Scramble @ XGolf 🏌️‍♂️

1177 Stonecrest Blvd Suite 101

Tega Cay, SC 29708, USA

🎟 Foursome Ticket – “Four!” Some Fun
$360

Bring three friends (or enemies you want to beat) and take on 18 virtual holes at Bethpage Black in our 4-person scramble. You’ll laugh, you’ll cry, you’ll probably blame the simulator for at least one bad shot. Includes bragging rights if you win.

🎟️ Single Golfer Ticket - “Lone Wolf”
$100

No squad? No problem. We’ll pair you up with other fun-loving golfers who also didn’t get the group text. You might make lifelong friends… or at least a great drinking buddy for the next three hours.

