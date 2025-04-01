2025 Teeing Up for Charity: Hope Center Foundation Annual Golf Fundraiser

Powering Pathways to Professional Excellence.
Be the game-changer that powers our industry certification programs, launching careers that transform lives. Empowering futures in healthcare, transportation, hospitality, trades, and emerging technologies. The package includes entry for one foursome, premium hole sponsorship with company activation/display, and prominent logo placement on tournament banners, the registration area, and ceremony tables. Sponsors will receive a full-page feature in the program, a spotlight feature in the Annual Impact Report, and year-round recognition on the Hope Center Foundation website. Additional benefits include the opportunity to include promotional materials in event gift bags and an exclusive sponsorship of the Hole-in-One Contest, with company branding at the contest hole and a representative presenting the grand prize.
Luncheon and drink tickets are included.
Platinum Sponsors will also receive recognition on the Hope Center Foundation's social media platforms, including three dedicated posts during event promotion, a pinned recognition post for one month, and a year-round website logo placement. Sponsors will have the option to speak at the awards ceremony.
Building Bridges to Stability. Support immediate housing assistance, breaking down barriers and helping individuals achieve their career goals. The package includes entry for one foursome, logo placement at the check-in station, and recognition during the awards ceremony. Sponsors will receive a half-page feature in the program and the opportunity to include promotional materials in event gift bags. This package also includes sponsorship of the Longest Drive Contest, with company branding at the contest hole.
Luncheon and drink tickets are included.
Gold Sponsors will also receive recognition on the Hope Center Foundation's website and social media platforms, including two dedicated posts and website recognition during the promotional period.
Connecting Dreams to Destinations. Help provide reliable transportation solutions that connect individuals to training, employment, and life-changing opportunities.The package includes entry for one foursome, logo placement at the event entrance, and sponsorship of the Closest to the Pin Contest, with company branding at the contest hole. Sponsors will receive a quarter-page feature in the program and the opportunity to include promotional materials in event gift bags.
Luncheon and drink tickets are included.
Silver Sponsors will also receive recognition on the Hope Center Foundation's website and social media platforms, including one dedicated post during tournament promotion and recognition in a group sponsor post.
The package includes entry for one foursome, logo placement and signage at the clubhouse bar, and branded logos on custom koozies provided to players. Sponsors will receive recognition during the welcome ceremony.
Luncheon and drink tickets are included.
Deadline: The logo must be received by 5 pm on Friday, June 27, 2025, to honor the custom koozie sponsorship benefit.
The package includes entry for one foursome, logo placement in the program, and company branding on all player carts and scorecards.
Luncheon and drink tickets are included.
This sponsorship includes signage at a designated golf hole and logo placement in the program.
The package includes tournament entry for one foursome, luncheon and drink tickets, and a gift bag for each player.
The package includes tournament entry for one player, luncheon and drink tickets, and a gift bag. Individual players will be assigned to a team by the Event Coordinator to ensure a great experience for all participants. Solo players will have the opportunity to list a preferred playing partner name.
Can’t attend or golf but still want to make an impact? Your generous contribution directly supports the Hope Center Foundation’s mission of empowering Chicago’s Far Southside through workforce development, homeownership, and entrepreneurship programs.
Enhance your experience at our Teeing Up for Charity Golf Tournament by participating in our exciting contests! Purchase raffle tickets for a chance to win prizes in the following:
Longest Drive: Show off your power and see how far you can drive the ball. The longest drive wins a fantastic prize!
Shortest Drive: Sometimes, the shortest drive can be the hardest! Test your precision and win big.
Closest to the Pin: Aim for accuracy and try to land your ball as close to the pin as possible. The golfer closest to the pin will take home a great prize.
The contest bundle includes automatic entry into all individual tournament contests, including the Hole-in-One Contest, Longest Drive Contest, Closest to the Pin Contest, and Shortest Drive Contest. Hole-in-One prizes include a $5,000 cash prize or a luxury golf getaway to Hawaii, Florida, or New Jersey, where winners will receive a paid multi-night stay at a top golf resort and a round of golf (flights not included). Prizes for other contests will be announced closer to the event.
Think you can hold onto the gold? Put your team’s skills to the test in the Golden Ball Challenge! Each foursome will receive a special numbered golden ball at the start of the tournament. Rotate the ball among your team members each hole and keep it in play for all 18 holes—but if you lose it, you’re out!
All teams that successfully finish the round with their golden ball will be entered into an exclusive raffle for a grand prize.
