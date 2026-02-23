Teen Acting Project (2026)

Hosted by
About this event
Ithaca, NY 14850, USA
Non-Member Rate - Join this focused 7-class theatre training that teaches professional acting techniques. 2nd Saturdays of each month from 1:00-3:00 pm, running 4/11-10/10. Ages: 15-17
Member Rate - Join this focused 7-class theatre training that teaches professional acting techniques. 2nd Saturdays of each month from 1:00-3:00 pm, running 4/11-10/10. Ages: 15-17
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!