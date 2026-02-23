Community School of Music and Arts

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Community School of Music and Arts

About this event

Teen Acting Project (2026)

330 E State St

Ithaca, NY 14850, USA

Teen Acting Project - Non-Members
$300

Non-Member Rate - Join this focused 7-class theatre training that teaches professional acting techniques. 2nd Saturdays of each month from 1:00-3:00 pm, running 4/11-10/10. Ages: 15-17

Teen Acting Project - Members
$225

Member Rate - Join this focused 7-class theatre training that teaches professional acting techniques. 2nd Saturdays of each month from 1:00-3:00 pm, running 4/11-10/10. Ages: 15-17

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