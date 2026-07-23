A sparkling tiara rests on a reflective surface in the foreground, set against a soft pink, bokeh-filled background advertising a volunteer pageant and festival.
Claiborne Unite Foundation Inc dba La Legends Fest

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Claiborne Unite Foundation Inc dba La Legends Fest

About this event

Teen & Miss LA Legends Fest Volunteer Pageant Registration

Claiborne Academy 6741 US-79

Haynesville, LA 71038, USA

Entry Fee - Teen Miss LA Legends Fest Volunteer (13-18)
$125

Includes entry into the pageant and LLF Pageant T-shirt.

Teen Miss Requirements:

·       Contestants must be at least 13 years old as of the date of the preliminary pageant (10/2/26)

·       Contestants must be no older than 18 years old as of the date of the preliminary pageant (10/2/26)

·       Proof of age will be required to email (birth certificate, driver's license, passport)

·       Contestant must be enrolled in middle or high school (college if age-eligible)

·       Contestants must:

o  Never have been married

o  Not be pregnant

o  Not be a parent or legal guardian

·       Contestants may not have immediate family members currently serving as:

o  Judges

o  Directors

o  Board members

o  Volunteers with decision-making authority


Entry Fee - Miss LA Legends Fest Volunteer (17-26)
$125

Includes entry into the pageant and LLF Pageant T-shirt.

Miss Requirements:

·       Contestants must be at least 17 years old as of the date of the preliminary pageant (10/2/26)

·       Contestants must be no older than 26 years old as of the date of the preliminary pageant (10/2/26)

·       Proof of age will be required to upload (birth certificate, driver's license, passport)

·       Contestant must be a high school graduate (college if age-eligible) OR have completed a G.E.D program OR are enrolled in a college or university

·      

Contestants must:

  • Never have been married
  • Not be pregnant
  • Not be a parent or legal guardian

Contestants may not have immediate family members currently serving as:

  • Judges
  • Directors
  • Board members
  • Volunteers with decision-making authority
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