Teen & Miss LA Legends Fest Volunteer Pageant Registration

Hosted by
About this event
Haynesville, LA 71038, USA
Includes entry into the pageant and LLF Pageant T-shirt.
Teen Miss Requirements:
· Contestants must be at least 13 years old as of the date of the preliminary pageant (10/2/26)
· Contestants must be no older than 18 years old as of the date of the preliminary pageant (10/2/26)
· Proof of age will be required to email (birth certificate, driver's license, passport)
· Contestant must be enrolled in middle or high school (college if age-eligible)
· Contestants must:
o Never have been married
o Not be pregnant
o Not be a parent or legal guardian
· Contestants may not have immediate family members currently serving as:
o Judges
o Directors
o Board members
o Volunteers with decision-making authority
Includes entry into the pageant and LLF Pageant T-shirt.
Miss Requirements:
· Contestants must be at least 17 years old as of the date of the preliminary pageant (10/2/26)
· Contestants must be no older than 26 years old as of the date of the preliminary pageant (10/2/26)
· Proof of age will be required to upload (birth certificate, driver's license, passport)
· Contestant must be a high school graduate (college if age-eligible) OR have completed a G.E.D program OR are enrolled in a college or university
·
Contestants must:
Contestants may not have immediate family members currently serving as:
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!