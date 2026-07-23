Teen & Miss LA Legends Fest Volunteer Pageant Registration

Includes entry into the pageant and LLF Pageant T-shirt.

Teen Miss Requirements:

· Contestants must be at least 13 years old as of the date of the preliminary pageant (10/2/26)

· Contestants must be no older than 18 years old as of the date of the preliminary pageant (10/2/26)

· Proof of age will be required to email (birth certificate, driver's license, passport)

· Contestant must be enrolled in middle or high school (college if age-eligible)

· Contestants must:

o Never have been married

o Not be pregnant

o Not be a parent or legal guardian

· Contestants may not have immediate family members currently serving as:

o Judges

o Directors

o Board members

o Volunteers with decision-making authority



