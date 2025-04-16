Teen Club Officer Installation and Year-End Celebration

65 E Wacker Pl

Chicago, IL 60601, USA

WCCJJ Teen
$75
This ticket grants access to a WCCJJ Teen Club Member.
Mother Member
$75
This ticket grants access to a WCCJJ Teen Club Mother Member.
Guest
$75
This ticket grants access to a guest of the Teen Club Member.

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing